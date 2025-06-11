Dark Horse Goes Bigger and Bloodier in Kill All Immortals II (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics came out swinging with bloody efficiency in Kill All Immortals, and now we can exclusively reveal that Dark Horse is back with even more epic action in Kill All Immortals II. The team of writer Zack Kaplan (Dark Empty Void, Mindset, Port of Earth), artist Fico Ossio (Black Lightning, No One Left to Fight), colorist Thiago Rocha (Sister Imperator, The Midnight: Shadows), and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly, Drive Like Hell) aren’t resting on their laurels either, and are set to take the violence and mayhem to a new level level, and you can check out your first look at the new series below.

The original series followed Frey Asvald as she attempted to overthrow her billionaire Viking Lord father. With the help of her brothers, they managed to make that happen, but now a new threat has arisen that will require the family to band together once more unless they all want to be killed one by one, and that means something when you’re no longer immortal.

Kill All Immortals II will be five issues and will pick up after the events of the first series when it hits stores in October. The sequel will feature a main cover by Clio-Award winner Oliver Barrett (Something is Killing the Children, WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity) and will also launch with variant covers from Matt Taylor (Dragon Age: The Missing, Far Cry: Rite of Passage), John Giang (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Transformers), and Tula Lotay (Barnstormers, Tomb Raider).

There will also be single variants for Issues #2 through 5 from artists Ivan Tao (Thundercats, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Dan Quintana (Dawnrunner, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein), Alan Quah (Nightwing, Red Sonja: Age of Chaos), and Stefano Simeone (Rogue Sun, Wyrd). You can check out some of the first issue’s covers in the gallery below.

“We are so proud of the ridiculous response to the first arc, so grateful to Dark Horse for the shared belief in this series, and so absolutely thrilled to be bringing readers more Kill All Immortals,” said Kaplan. “And for this second season, we really tried to make this story bigger, bloodier and bolder than ever. And as the world expands, we’ve got more immortals, more secrets and a lot more action.”

“Getting to return to Kill All Immortals is an absolute thrill,” remarked Ossio. “The response to the first arc was incredible, and it lit a fire in all of us to push things even further this time. Visually, I wanted to match the boldness and intensity of the story—bigger scope, deeper emotion, and full-throttle action. This arc gave me the chance to explore new layers of Frey’s world and challenge myself with every page. And getting to build this with such an amazing team—Zack, Thiago, Hassan, and Tom—has been a joy. Along with the belief and support from Dark Horse. I’m truly proud of what we’re building together. It’s raw, it’s charged, and I can’t wait for readers to dive in.”

“Fundamentally, the story is continuing our journey with our heartfelt and daring Erika Slaughter style-heroine Frey Asvald, who finds herself torn between her attempts to be ordinary in a violent and extraordinary war over power, as she and her family will face their greatest adversaries ever,” Kaplan added. “And we are not pulling any punches here. We’re taking on Jon Wick-esque action with HBO level drama, and more timely thematic exploration of the undying power of billionaires right now. And I cannot wait for you all to see the incredible visual symphony that the creative team is playing with here. It’s breath-taking, it’s energetic and it’s coming your way soon.” You can find the official description for Kill All Immortals II below.

“The Asvalds were once a powerful billionaire Viking family with a source of secret immortality, until the family’s only daughter, Frey Asvald, led her brothers in a principled rebellion to overthrow their barbaric father and end their eternal powers. But when an ancient and supernatural adversary threatens to destroy their precarious empire and kill them one by one, they must band together as a family, survive another deadly war, all while testing their new mortality.”

Kill All Immortals II #1 (of 5) will land in comic stores on October 1st, and you can pre-order the series at your local comic store.

Are you excited for Kill All Immortals II? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!