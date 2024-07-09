The Weekly Pull: X-Men, Outsiders, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 40th Anniversary, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that most excite us about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, X-Men: From the Ashes begins in X-Men #1, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles celebrate their 40th birthday, and Outsiders reaches its ninth issue. Plus, the return of The Hunger and the Dusk, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong gets collected, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Domain #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Rachael Stott

Colors by Eren Angiolini

Letters by Jeff Powell

Published by Image Comics

Chip Zdarsky’s Public Domain has proven itself a favorite for fans of superhero comics – not superheroes, but superhero comics. Its self-aware and comedic examination of the industry that produced so many cultural icons bound up in generations of artists and collaborators has earned it Eisners in addition to abundant praise. The series expands this week as what’s currently being produced in Public Domain appears in the 5-issue miniseries The Domain with new artistic collaborator Rachael Stott. Pitched in the pages of Public Domain #6, this new series will feature three protagonists sharing the powers and role of the “classic” superhero character The Domain. Readers can expect to engage with the new miniseries on at least two levels as it simultaneously presents a new superhero concept and the ways in which changing social norms influence the superhero genre and its long-running characters. Regardless of whether readers are seeking out more capes action or something a bit more subversive, The Domain promises to satisfy both urges. Given Zdarsky’s own experience challenging the criminal justice system and other social justice topics on both Daredevil and Batman, it’s bound to provide a revealing lens on how mainstream superhero comics are crafted in the 2020s and possibly even provide three new heroes worth following into the future. — Chase Magnett

The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1

Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Chris Wildgoose

Colors by MSassyK

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by IDW Publishing



We’re in a good era for sword-and-sorcery comics. Titan Comics’ current run of Conan comics has been a strong return to Bronze Age form for Robert E. Howard’s barbarian, and the publisher is also about to launch the latest in its stellar line of comics starring Michael Moorcock’s conflicted fantasy anti-hero, Elric of Melnibone. However, if you’re looking for a great original fantasy story in comics, G. Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose’s The Hunger and the Dusk at IDW is where it’s at. Set in a dying world, The Hunger and the Dusk sees two long-warring cultures – humans and orcs – forced to make peace to face a common enemy of mysterious power. The first The Hunger and the Dusk series (now available as a trade paperback collection, for those wanting to start at the beginning) saw the orcs sending a young but skilled healer to fight alongside a ragtag band of human mercenaries. As the series ended, the unexpected romance that had bloomed was shattered, and all hope for survival seemed lost. As The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two kicks off this week, readers can hope to see these endearing heroes learn new lessons and find new resolves as the secrets of their shared enemies begin coming to light. Don’t sleep on this vibrant fantasy adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong

Written by Brian Buccellato

Art by Christian Duce

Published by DC

Sometimes, a concept comes along that is so unabashedly ambitious and delightful, it can only be told in the domain of modern comics. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, a no-holds-barred battle between DC’s biggest superheroes and Legendary’s beloved monsters, is easily one of those concepts. This week, the seven-issue miniseries is collected in all of its glory, delivering page after page of epic fight scenes and charmingly ridiculous crossover moments. It absolutely deserves a place on your shelf. — Jenna Anderson

Kill All Immortal #1

Written by Zack Kaplan

Art by Fico Ossio

Colors by Thiago Rocha

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics can’t seem to stop producing new must-read series and based upon the solicitation, Kill All Immortals #1 is prepared to join the publisher’s streak this week. The new series from writer Zack Kaplan and artist Fico Ossio promises readers a crossover between Succession and John Wick for readers who appreciate both physical and verbal savagery; it follows the seemingly immortal family of Erik the Red into the 21st century where they’ve established themselves as modern oligarchs facing a family crisis. If that isn’t enough to catch your attention, then just review the names behind the issue as both Kaplan and Ossio are two of the most exciting rising talents in comics today. Ossio’s work on both Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom and No One Left to Fight reveals an artist capable of delivering fast-paced, over-the-top action sequences with enthralling character designs. Kaplan thrives on high-concept fiction in series like Mindset and Forever Forward, promising insightful critiques of the society this clan controls in addition to their bloody battles. Put them together with a pitch like this and you have a new must-read #1 on shelves this Wednesday. — Chase Magnett

Outsiders #9

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Robert Carey

Published by DC

We’re nearing the final arc of DC’s current Outsiders run, a series that has traversed the time and space of the DCU in some compelling and bizarre ways. This week’s installment promises to deliver on both of those qualifiers, taking readers to the Lost City of Canon for a fight that needs to be seen to be believed. Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Robert Carey, and co’s work on this series is only growing on me with each passing issue, and this issue will certainly be no exception. — Jenna Anderson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration #1

Written by various

Art by various

Published by IDW Publishing

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are hardly teenagers anymore. IDW Publishing is celebrating the TMNT’s 40th anniversary with a thick one-shot issue featuring stories set in nearly every iteration of the Ninja Turtles universe, from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s original, gritty, black-and-white vision to the slapstick antics of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and, of course, IDW’s own Ninja Turtles comics. With 11 different stories spread across eight different continuities, including several by returning TMNT creators from bygone eras (I’m particularly excited to see Tristan Jones revisiting his beloved but aborted tale from the late Mirage Comics era TMNT comics, “Gang Wars”), the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration is sure to have something to offer to every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. — Jamie Lovett

X-Men #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer

Colors by Marte Gracia

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

The X-Men are back. No, they never went anywhere, In fact, they’re coming off of one of the creative highs that the Marvel Comics franchise seems to enter into once every 20 years. But if that era is ending, what comes next? As is typical, Marvel has chosen to follow an era of creative reinvention with a “back to basics” relaunch seemingly meant to lure back readers who couldn’t get on board with the line-wide changes of the previous phase of X-Men history. Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman are leading the charge with X-Men #1, which, appropriately enough, inherits the legacy numbering of the series launched by 1991’s X-Men #1, the best-selling comic book of all time. Marvel has given MacKay unprecedented power over Marvel’s heroes, as he is now writing both the X-Men and the Avengers simultaneously, suggesting that the editorial team at the House of Ideas has a tremendous amount of faith in his vision for the Marvel Universe. Stegman is a star artist whose previous work on action-packed titles like Venom and Wolverine earned him fan-favorite status among the Marvel faithful. Will their take on Marvel’s mutants be as memorable as what came before? There’s only one way to find out, and the creative team’s stellar individual track records ought to earn them the benefit of the doubt. — Jamie Lovett