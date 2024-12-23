Dark Horse Reveals the Long Lost MegaGhost Holiday Special (Exclusive)

If you’re looking for a truly unique holiday adventure with a bit of horror and Saturday morning cartoons vibes thrown in, then MegaGhost Volume 1 has the perfect story for you. MegaGhost is written by Gabe Soria (Midnight Arcade, Batman ‘66) and illustrated by Gideon Kendall (Marley’s Ghost, Lester of the Lesser Gods), and Dark Horse Comics will be releasing the anticipated collection of issues #1 through #5 early next year. To celebrate the holidays, Soria and Kendall have discovered a long lost holiday special for MegaGhost, which they’ve recreated in delightful fashion in a story titled the MegaGhost of Christmas, and we’ve got your exclusive first look preview right here! You can check out the special holiday tale in the gallery below, and you can check out the full collection when it hits stores next January.

While Soria and Kendall seem to be the only people that remember the legendary MegaGhost Saturday morning cartoon, they are not letting its legend end with them, and have now brought the adventures of Martin Magus to life in the pages of MegaGhost. What follows are a mix of mysticism, the paranormal, Kaiji destruction, and an unparalleled sense of adventure. While the debate on whether the show ever actually existed rages on, fans are in for a one of a kind adventure that will make them wish they had seen the show in its prime.

Soria and Kendall had this to say about the MegaGhost holiday adventure, writing, “In the grand tradition of ghost stories for Christmas, we offer this MEGAGHOST story, full of Christmas spirits and holiday cheer & fear, and giant supernatural monster battles, because that’s what the season’s all about, right?”

MegaGhost Volume 1 hits bookstores on January 7th, 2025 and then hits comic shops a day later on January 8th, and it is up for pre-order now. You can find the official description below.

“The MegaGhost Saturday morning cartoon was legendary, if short-lived, and in what can only be described as the most fantastic case of the Mandela Effect EVER, the only two people on Earth who seem to remember it are Soria and Kendall. Lucky for us, they’ve joined forces to dig deep into their memories of MegaGhost and reanimate it’s bonkers combination of kaiju battles and paranormal mysteries, now presented in this all-new action-packed adventure. Did MegaGhost exist? Or is it just a figment of their fevered imaginations? Either way, readers get a thrilling, all-ages comic that pairs perfectly with a bowl of sugary cereal and fights over the remote.

When Martin Magus comes into possession of a bewitched ring, he discovers he now has the power to summon MEGAGHOST! A giant supernatural robot sworn to defend the world against creepy things that go SMASH in the night. Written by Gabe Soria (Midnight Arcade, Batman ’66) and illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall (Marley’s Ghost, Lester of the Lesser Gods), MEGAGHOST is an action-packed, arcane adventure that mixes Saturday morning cartoon thrills with supernatural chills! Collects issues 1-5 of the original series as well as other short stories.”

