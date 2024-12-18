Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Mark Millar’s Vampire Survival Horror Series Vatican City (Exclusive)

Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, The Magic Order) has delivered unforgettable stories in the worlds of superheroes, supervillains, and realms of magic throughout his storied career, and now he’s diving into the world of survival horror and vampires with his brand new series from Dark Horse Comics. That new series is titled Vatican City, and Millar will be teaming up with artist Per Berg (Machete Squad) on the new thriller, which will take place in a world overrun by a vampire apocalypse. The best part is we’ve got your first look at the new series, which you can check out in the gallery below.

As you can see in the gallery, the first issue will launch with a special black and white variant cover by Berg as well as a variant cover by John McCrea (Dead Eyes, Blue Book) and colorist John Kalisz (Garbage Man), and you can get your hands on all of those covers when the series launches in April of 2025. You can find the official description for Vatican City below.

“The world has been overrun by a vampire apocalypse and every man, woman, and

child is dead. Everyone except for the two thousand tourists is safe behind the walls and holy relics of Vatican City. But as the vampires gather in their millions outside, how long can the survivors hold out? Because the monsters can wait forever.”

This is actually an idea that Millar has had for some time, and there were elements that made it into his The Magic Order run. Vatican City was the chance to really dive into those elements and give the story the scale it deserved, and Berg is the perfect person to bring that vision to life.

“I’ve had this idea for years, Assault on Precinct 13 with vampires, tourists and staff safe behind the holy relics in The Vatican while the rest of the world outside has been taken down by the forces of darkness,” says writer Mark Millar. “I wrote it into The Magic Order as a little subplot in volume 3, but really wanted to flesh it out and tell the whole story. Vatican City is my big chance.”

“Most exciting of all for me is getting to work with Per Berg. I’ve admired his work for two or three years now and have been itching to get together with him on a project, but this has just surpassed all expectations,” Millar said. “It’s the maddest thing I’ve ever written. You’re going to love it.”

Vatican City #1 (of 3) will hit comic stores on April 9th, 2025, and you can pre-order the issue now at your local comic store for $5.99.

Are you excited for Vatican City?