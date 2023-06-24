DC Announces New Batman Beyond Series

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are returning to the world of Neo-Gotham alongside artist Max Dunbar in a brand new Batman Beyond series, and we've got your first look. Terry McGinnis went through a lot in Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, and now without Bruce Wayne as his guide, Terry McGinnis will discover the dangers that still lurk in Old Gotham in Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic. After multiple children go missing, Terry will head to the remains of Old Gotham with the help of a splicer named Kyle the Catboi, and who knows what they will find once they get there. You can find a full preview of the new series on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"In Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Terry McGinnis mourned the passing of his mentor, and defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham, asserting himself as the one true Batman, but this next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham.

Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city's old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city's buried sins. What happened to the green of the city? What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham?"

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic will feature covers by Dunbar, Christian Ward, Ejikure, Belén Ortega, and Dike Ruan, and will hit comic stores and digital platforms on July 25th.

Are you excited for Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Batman and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!