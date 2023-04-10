New Batman Beyond Series Confirmed for Summer

DC is returning to the Batman Beyond future for a new series this summer. The last story to feature Terry McGinnis' version of the Dark Knight was Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Max Dunbar. The trio took the hero on a wild ride through Neo-Gotham, pitting Terry against an out-of-control A.I. system while also introducing a new Batman Beyond costume by the time the series concluded. Fans will have even more opportunities to see this costume in action in Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic, which is launching on July 25th from the same creative team as Batman Beyond: Neo-Year.

DC's description of Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic reads, "Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city's old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city's buried sins. What happened to the green of the city? What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham?"

Some of the covers for Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 feature fan-favorite characters like Terry's best friend Max and the villainous Inque, along with additional looks at that sweet, updated costume for Batman Beyond. However, as the earlier description noted, we also get a look at the new character Kyle the Catboi, who helps guide Batman Beyond through the streets of Old Gotham as they search for the missing kids.

You can find all of those covers for Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 below. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, July 25th.