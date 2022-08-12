Batman Beyond's New Costume Revealed

The upcoming, sixth issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will introduce a new costume for Terry McGinnis -- one that combines elements of the classic Batman Beyond suit with those of Nightwing and Batman. DC shared a look at the cover, which provides a walkaround of the costume's design, on DC Nation today. This is not the first new look for Terry, who seems to constantly revert to his TV series status quo at the end of a volume of his comic, but who has been featured in something like 100 issues of different series since DC started constantly rebooting their continuity ten years or so ago.

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year has the character testing his limits, hitting rock bottom and figuring out how to rise up and be the Batman Neo-Gotham needs. In the story, per the official synopsis, "Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down-he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!"

You can see it below.

The series hails from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing with art by Max Dunbar and Sebastian Cheng, and over the course of the first five issues, hit has generated enough buzz from fans that the costume announcement has been met almost exclusively with comments asking for the team to be given an ongoing series. The last ongoing, which was written by Dan Jurgens and drawn by a variety of artists, ran for 50 issues.

That title, which launched at the start of DC's Rebirth initiative, actually followed on the heels of an acclaimed run by Jurgens during the New 52 era. There, he took the character out of the weekly Futures End series, during which McGinnis had been put through the wringer creatively, and revitalized the title. His combined run of about seven years on a character who is not an A-lister feels almost unprecedented in the modern comics landscape.