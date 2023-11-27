DC Announces New Red Hood Miniseries

DC has released the solicitation for comics shipping in February 2023, and in addition to plenty of Joker fun, the Batman office is expanding with a new, six-issue limited series starring Jason Todd. Red Hood: The Hill will debut with a zero issue on February 6, spinning out of the events of "Joker War." The series will then have a full launch on February 13, with six issues planned to come from writer Shawn Martinbrough and artist Sanford Greene. Greene provided the cover art for Red Hood: The Hill #0, although Tony Akins and Moritat did the interiors for the preview.

Both of Greene's covers, as well as a variant from Tirso Cons for Red Hood: The Hill #1 were released last week along with DC's solicitations. This is the first new series headlined by the Red Hood since 2021. Prior to that, the Red Hood title (previously titled Red Hood: Outlaw, and before that, Red Hood and the Outlaws) had been running consistently for about six years.

You can see the covers and solicitation text for the first two issues below.

RED HOOD: THE HILL #0

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by TONY AKINS and MORITAT

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 2/6/24

Before you embark on Red Hood's newest adventure in the Hill, experience the story that introduced Jason to his new home! As The Joker War ravages Gotham, a new vigilante group has formed to protect their turf, and Red Hood finds himself caught in the crossfire! This thrilling tale collects Red Hood: Outlaw #51 and #52, and is essential reading to get you ready for all hell to come to the Hill in Red Hood: The Hill!

RED HOOD: THE HILL #1

Written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

Art by SANFORD GREENE

Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/13/24

Welcome to the Hill—formerly one of Gotham's most dangerous suburbs—a place that required its residents to band together to keep themselves safe when the police, and sometimes even Batman, wouldn't. Now, as the Hill

finds itself gentrifying, old habits die hard as the vigilante known only as Strike works with her team to keep the town safe—but she's not alone. Jason Todd, one of the Hill's newest residents, is more than happy to don the visage of Red Hood to help Strike keep his new home safe. But a new villain is emerging from the shadows. Will Red Hood, Strike and the Hill's small militia of vigilantes be able to keep their home safe? Check out Red Hood's return to find out!