DC Reveals New Look at Red Hood: Outlaws Webtoon

DC has carved out a unique spot for itself on Webtoon, partnering with the digital comics platform with series like Wayne Family Adventures, Vixen: NYC, and Zatanna & The Ripper. Next on the docket is Red Hood: Outlaws, and we now have a new look at what the series will entail. In a new interview with CBR, writer Patrick R Young and artist Nico Bascuñán tease what fans can expect from the series, alongside several new promo images.

This has been my family for the past 2 years. An honor to write this new chapter.



RED HOOD: OUTLAWS from @DCComics on @webtoonofficial in 2 days! pic.twitter.com/PTIAHf0uQq — Patrick R Young (@JustYoungEnough) August 12, 2022

"We pick up by introducing people to the Outlaws," Young says in the interview. "We are very aware that this is not a team that everyone is generally aware of. They do have their fans, but we do our job introducing Red Hood, Artemis, and Bizarro, to the new generation. They're on a mission, and things don't go great. They get challenged to have to take over as the Justice League for some time. Nico and I are huge fans, and we made a huge list based on, "If this is the only DC Comic we ever get to write, who would we want to use?" and we use them. The sandbox is full of all our toys, and I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the amount of different people that show up. I will say, the one character I have not been able to use is Scooby-Doo, so you maybe won't see him."

In Red Hood: Outlaws, The Outlaws try to go legit-and fail spectacularly. The Justice League has issued a challenge to Red Hood, Artemis of Bana-Mighdall, and Bizarro, who have to try and replace their goody-two-shoe counterparts as the heroes the world neither deserves nor needs. In this original series, the Outlaws will battle some of DC's biggest Super-Villains and Super Heroes-but their biggest battles are among themselves. Can this team last? And can they find their own identities separate from Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman?

"We're excited to continue expanding DC's storytelling, with fun, out-of-continuity stories featuring our characters in different worlds and genres, that any fan, whether new to DC or not, can dive into," Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with DC continues to bring some of the most exciting characters from the DC pantheon to a new generation of comic fans, complete with fresh storylines and new takes on classic heroes," David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON, echoed. "Our work with DC has seen incredible support from fans and industry peers, and we can't wait to share the latest series with readers."

Red Hood: Outlaws will launch on Webtoon on Sunday, August 14th.