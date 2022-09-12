New Batman: Arkham DC Multiverse Figures: The Joker, Red Hood, and Scarecrow

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched a new wave of figures in their series of figures based on the 2011 game Batman: Arkham City and the 2015 game Batman: Arkham Knight that includes The Joker, Red Hood, and Scarecrow! A complete breakdown of the new wave can be found below, followed by the details on an Arkham City wave that launched last month. Note that shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout (that code will likely change with the seasons):

Batman: Arkham City The Joker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The DC Gaming Wave 8 Batman: Arkham City The Joker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure has up to 22 points of articulation and features details based on his appearance in the Arkham City video game. The maniacal Joker includes 1x sword, 1x knife, and a display base. The Joker also comes with a collectible card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

An insanely dangerous criminal, The Joker's white skin, green hair, and blood-red lips belie the chaotic nature underlying his cartoonish appearance. The self-styled Clown Prince of Crime has no superpowers, beyond a capacity for incredible violence and a skill at creating deadly mayhem. He frequently concocts elaborate schemes to entrap his arch nemesis, Batman. Since his last encounter with the Dark Knight, The Joker has been transferred to the super-prison Arkham City and is stricken with a serious disease caused by the Titan Formula, a potent toxin he secretly funded to be a successor to Bane's Venom."

Batman: Arkham Knight Red Hood 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The DC Gaming Wave 8 Batman: Arkham Knight Red Hood 7-Inch Scale Action Figure has up to 22 points of articulation and features details based on his appearance in the Arkham Knight video game. The rebellious Red Hood includes 1x smoke bomb, 1x action slash clip on, 2x alternate hands, and a display base. Red Hood also comes with a collectible card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

Since vanquishing the Arkham Knight persona, Jason Todd was able to lay his vengeance against Batman to rest and begin to heal the damage that was inflicted on him in Arkham Asylum. It was during this recovery that Red Hood was born. Now, while he is once again aligned with his former mentor in wanting to rid Gotham City of its criminal contingent, Jason Todd's proclivity for capital punishment will forever keep them at odds."

Batman: Arkham Knight Scarecrow 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The DC Gaming Wave 8 Batman: Arkham Knight Scarecrow 7-Inch Scale Action Figure has up to 22 points of articulation and features details based on his appearance in the Arkham Knight video game. The frightening Scarecrow includes a display base. Scarecrow also comes with a collectible card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.

Alter Ego: Jonathan Crane Bio: The Scarecrow constantly proves to be a dangerous threat to the Dark Knight not due to physical strength, but to the emotional and psychological damage his toxins can cause. In fact, Scarecrow tends to shy away from physical confrontations and instead lets his victims fall prey to their own waking nightmares. A doctor of the deadliest caliber, the Scarecrow's horrific acts don't stem from a villainous desire for power or money, but from an unbreakable urge hone his craft and master fear itself."

As noted, McFarlane Toys recently launched a wave of DC Multiverse action figures based on the 2011 Batman: Arkham City video game. It's a Build-A-Wave, so collecting the Batman, Penguin, Catwoman, and Ra's al Ghul 7-inch scale figures will give you enough pieces to resurrect Solomon Grundy from the grave. Everything you need to know to make this happen can be found below.

Batman: Arkham City Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Batman figure comes with a bat claw accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

– Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Batman figure comes with a bat claw accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces. Batman: Arkham City The Penguin 7-Inch Scale Action Figur e – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Penguin figure comes with an umbrella accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

e – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Penguin figure comes with an umbrella accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces. Batman: Arkham City Catwoman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Catwoman figure comes with a whip accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and a Build-A-Wave piece.

– Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Catwoman figure comes with a whip accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and a Build-A-Wave piece. Batman: Arkham City Ra's Al Ghul 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Ra's Al Ghul figure comes with a sword accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

Here's a closer look at the Solomon Grundy figure that you can build with pieces in the set:

In related news, it appears that the Batman Arkham series is still in the works for HBO Max despite the streamer's recent shakeup. This is in addition to The Batman spinoff Penguin series starring Colin Farrell. Director Matt Reeves had the following to say about the projects and the future of Robert Pattinson as Batman:

"We're doing this Penguin series and one of the great things about that is Colin Farrell – he's like you've never seen him. He's so incredible and he's a scene-stealer. Along the way, we thought maybe we could do [Oz] as a series," Reeves previously told The Toronto Sun. "So I talked to HBO Max and showed them Colin in the movie and spoke to them about what this could be and they said, 'Let's do it.' So we're doing that and we're doing another series that connects to Arkham [Asylum]. We are talking and thinking about the next movie, but to be honest with you, at the moment, I really want the audience to connect with this. And I really believe they will because I think Rob is an incredible Batman."

As for Batman: Arkham City, it has long been recognized by many as one of the greatest games of all-time since it first launched. To this day, Arkham City boasts an incredible 96/100 score on Metacritic, putting it on a fairly short list of games to ever receive this level of critical acclaim.