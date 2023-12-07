DC Just Revealed Batman's Surprising Connection to Santa Claus

DC's Batman has continued to forge a path all his own, creating a very unique history over the past near-century of being in comics and other media. As the newest crossover comic involving the Dark Knight reveals, his history includes a connection to one of the most iconic figures of popular culture. Yes, that's right — Batman has a tie to Santa Claus. Spoilers for Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 from Jeff Parker, Michele Bandini, Alex Sinclair, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue follows Batman, Zatanna, and the Bat-Family's investigation of a string of holiday-themed killings, which they believe are caused by some sort of supernatural creature. The ruckus draws the connection of Santa Claus, who rides in on a reindeer to help. Santa and Batman quickly exchange pleasantries, as the latter reveals that he trained under Santa during his globe-trotting quest for knowledge. While he doesn't get into the specifics, he reveals that some of Santa's tricks are things he still uses today. This revelation surprises the Bat-Family, who either didn't know about this connection or who (in the case of Nightwing) thought it was just a fun bit of folklore.

What Is Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight About?

In Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight, the four-part crossover event of a generation begins when a not-so-jolly St. Nick hits Gotham City to investigate a brutal crime in the days leading up to Christmas…What manner of man or beast could have committed such atrocities?! With the help of his former student, Batman, Santa will team up with the heroes of the DC Universe to right this wrong—or the world wakes up to coal in their stockings! A brutal, two-fisted holiday tale of hope, wonder, and monster hunting is the perfect treat to ring in the holidays—it's Claus in canon!

Is There a Batman Christmas Movie?

This holiday season, DC fans will also be treated to Merry Little Batman, a new animated film headed to Prime Video this weekend. In Merry Little Batman, when young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into 'Little Batman' in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Merry Little Batman stars Yonas Kibreab (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Damian and features the voices of Luke Wilson (DC's Stargirl), James Cromwell (Big Hero 6: The Series), and David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Mike Roth (Regular Show) directs from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.