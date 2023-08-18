DC Reveals Batman/Santa Claus Crossover Event

The DC Universe is about to have one of its wildest — and most festive — crossovers yet. On Friday, as part of their November 2023 solicitations, the publisher announced a new four-issue miniseries titled Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight. Silent Knight will be written by Jeff Parker with art by Michele Bandini and will, as the title suggests, partner DC's Dark Knight with the iconic holiday figure. Silent Knight will reveal that Batman was previously a protege of Santa's, and will place them both in an unlikely fight against crime.

Has Santa Appeared in DC's comics?

Santa has appeared in multiple DC titles over the years, beginning with Superman's Christmas Adventure #1 in 1940. The myth of Santa and St. Nicholas has factored into an unfortunate occult ritual of John Constantine's, been saved by The Sandman, and been challenged by both Lobo and Black Adam.

What Is Dawn of DC?

Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight is part of DC's Dawn of DC initiative. Beginning this past January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, Speed Force, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

You can check out the official synopsis for Batman — Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1, and keep scrolling to see the covers from the issue!

BATMAN – SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #1