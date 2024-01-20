DC's Birds of Prey Are Adding a New Member

Birds of Prey has become one of DC's most buzzed-about books in recent memory, kicking off a new era of storytelling for the publisher's leading female superhero team. Birds of Prey's first arc, "Megadeath", is drawing to a close — and a new solicitation provides an inkling of what to expect in future issues. In particular, the solicitation and covers for April's Birds of Prey #8 reveals that Mari McCabe / Vixen will be joining the team beginning in that issue. Birds of Prey #8, from series writer Kelly Thompson with art by Javier Pina, will see Vixen joining the group to help them with a "mysterious villain hunting them through time."

Vixen previously joined the Birds of Prey in the back half of Gail Simone's initial run on the title, as one of the latest field agents for Barbara Gordon / Oracle. She is the second new team member to come back t the Birds of Prey in as many issues, with Barbara herself rejoining the fold in March's Birds of Prey #7.

What Is Birds of Prey #8 About?

BIRDS OF PREY #8

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by JAVIER PINA

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by JIM LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/2/24

Mari McCabe aka Vixen has joined the Birds of Prey to help them get to the bottom of the mysterious villain hunting them through time. But first Mari has a fashionably dangerous problem of her own that needs solving. "You scratch my back, I scratch yours," never looked so good.

"I think I've been trying to write Birds of Prey, in a way, ever since I first discovered it," Thompson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "A lot of my books at Marvel were female led and I'd often build out their supporting casts and that tended to be a lot of women. So even when I wasn't writing all-female teams like Birds of Prey, I was sort of trying to? [Laughs] So finally getting to do just that and to do it on the premier title? Dream come true. Getting to do it with Leo and Jordie? That's something you don't even dream—for fear you'll jinx it!"

As mentioned above, Birds of Prey #8 will be released on Tuesday, March 5th wherever comics are sold.