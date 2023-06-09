DC Reveals First Look at New Birds of Prey Relaunch

The Birds of Prey are about to take flight once again. On Friday, DC unveiled the first full details surrounding the upcoming Birds of Prey ongoing series, which will launch out of the Dawn of DC initiative in September. The new Birds of Prey book will be penned by Kelly Thompson, with art from Leonardo Romero and colors from Jordie Bellaire. The book’s existence, and its potential roster, have captivated the Internet across the week, with Thompson announcing a new member of the team each day. Led by Dinah Lance / Black Canary, the team also includes Cassandra Cain / Batgirl, Big Barda, Lady Zannah / Zealot, and (as Thompson announced on Friday) Harley Quinn.

In Birds of Prey, Dinah Lance is one of the DC Universe’s most elite fighters, and combined with her sonic scream, she’s a fearsome foe in any scenario…but sometimes even the Black Canary needs help. Faced with a personal mission brought to her by a mysterious new ally, and up against near-impossible odds, she re-forms the Birds of Prey with an unrivaled group—Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn—with only one goal: extraction of their asset at any cost. What could possibly go wrong? This all-new, all-deadly Birds of Prey is still breaking hearts and faces after all these years!

“When I say this is a dream come true for me, I mean not just working on the iconic Birds of Prey title, but also the characters we were able to fold in, and the creative team we assembled,” Thompson said in a statement. “Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire were two of my first partners-in-crime making superhero books and I’ve been trying to make this happen ever since. It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Leonardo and Jordie are even better than they were the last time we worked together—and working together on this wild book is pure magic.”

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my first monthly project for DC!” Romero echoed. “With this book, I’ve had the opportunity to not only draw some of the most badass women in the DC Universe, but also to work once more with the best people in our industry, Kelly Thompson and Jordie Bellaire. I missed the dynamic we had on Hawkeye, so I’m very excited to have our team back together! Can’t to show you all what we’ve been doing!”

