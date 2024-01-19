DC Free Comic Book Day 2024 Titles Revealed

2024 has only just begun, but comic book publishers are already looking ahead to one of the biggest events of the summer — Free Comic Book Day. On Friday, DC officially unveiled the first details surrounding their books for Free Comic Book Day 2024, which will be available at participating comic book retailers and on DC Universe Infinite on Saturday, May 4th. The centerpiece of this year's offerings is a mysterious issue that will be the prelude to DC's biggest comic event in 2024, and while the title and cover of the "Major Event" Free Comic Book Day issue remain under wraps, the description of the issue does provide a little context of what fans can expect.

DC's Free Comic Book Day offerings for 2024 will also include special previews of the upcoming middle grade graphic novel Barkham Aslyum and the upcoming young adult graphic novel Barda, as well as a new edition of MAD Magazine.

When Is Free Comic Book Day 2024?

Free Comic Book Day will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, and will provide a selection of comics for readers at no additional cost. The event, which has been held in some capacity since 2002, hopes to incentivize attendees to spend money at — and support — their local comic book shop.

"We're looking forward to another great year of celebrating comic books and comic book shops!" said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. "This year's lineup has a title for everyone. Whether you're new to comics or a longtime reader, you're sure to find a title that grabs your attention. And with the event falling on Star Wars Day this year, that adds a little extra excitement to the day!"

Keep scrolling for the first look at DC's 2024 Free Comic Book Day books, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!