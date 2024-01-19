DC Free Comic Book Day 2024 Titles Revealed
MAD Magazine, Barda, and more will be offered on Saturday, May 4th.
2024 has only just begun, but comic book publishers are already looking ahead to one of the biggest events of the summer — Free Comic Book Day. On Friday, DC officially unveiled the first details surrounding their books for Free Comic Book Day 2024, which will be available at participating comic book retailers and on DC Universe Infinite on Saturday, May 4th. The centerpiece of this year's offerings is a mysterious issue that will be the prelude to DC's biggest comic event in 2024, and while the title and cover of the "Major Event" Free Comic Book Day issue remain under wraps, the description of the issue does provide a little context of what fans can expect.
DC's Free Comic Book Day offerings for 2024 will also include special previews of the upcoming middle grade graphic novel Barkham Aslyum and the upcoming young adult graphic novel Barda, as well as a new edition of MAD Magazine.
When Is Free Comic Book Day 2024?
Free Comic Book Day will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, and will provide a selection of comics for readers at no additional cost. The event, which has been held in some capacity since 2002, hopes to incentivize attendees to spend money at — and support — their local comic book shop.
"We're looking forward to another great year of celebrating comic books and comic book shops!" said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. "This year's lineup has a title for everyone. Whether you're new to comics or a longtime reader, you're sure to find a title that grabs your attention. And with the event falling on Star Wars Day this year, that adds a little extra excitement to the day!"
Keep scrolling for the first look at DC's 2024 Free Comic Book Day books
DC's MAJOR EVENT OF 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION
The prelude to the biggest DC comic book event of 2024 will drop on May 4 at all participating retailers! It's a story 30 years in the making... and in this special Free Comic Book Day tale, an original story leading into a new series launching summer 2024, the final domino to fall—the final brick on the wall—in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. More details coming soon! No spoilers here!
BARKHAM ASYLUM 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION
In Barkham Asylum, when the Super-Villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham Asylum, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Fur flies when Jester, The Joker's dog, gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they'll have to work together to figure out what the evil Dr. Hugo Mange is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because The Joker is sure to help! What could go wrong with that plan? DC's Barkam Asylum Free Comic Book Day Special Edition includes a chapter of the new middle grade graphic novel created by writer and artist Yehudi Mercado. Don't miss the mischievous pets of Gotham's Super-Villains in an escape adventure!
BARDA 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION
In Barda, life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is a hell ruled by Darkseid after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness's right-hand warrior. But when Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to promote such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected. Join New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Ngozi Ukazu (Check, Please) as she takes readers on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, deep friendships, and first loves! DC's Barda Free Comic Book Day Special Edition features an excerpt from the young adult original graphic novel.
MAD MAGAZINE 2024 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION
America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture, this time in comic book size! This Free Comic Book Day special edition of MAD features a wide variety of classic favorites like "Spy vs. Spy", and "A MAD Look at..." by Sergio Aragonés. Plus, some maniacal mockeries of some of your favorite DC Superheroes, and a whole lot more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. This special edition will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein. And it is even cheaper than the usual CHEAP! Because it is FREE! So, you really would be an idiot if you didn't go out and grab one!