DC CCO Jim Lee Draws Marvel's Wolverine on a Pair of Sneakers

Kasina and Adidas have been honoring the late artist Kim Jung Gi with a release of "collegiate yellow" 80s sneakers -- something that a number of artists have jumped on to honor the artist and have a little fun themselves. One such artist? Comics legend Jim Lee, currently serving as Chief Creative Officer at DC. And while he drew The Flash on the left shoe, he opted for another character he's associated with -- one that, frankly, better fits the shoes themselves -- on the right. Yeah, that's Wolverine, whose yellow-and-black ensemble and three claws scream "I'm a perfect fit for this gig, Bub."

In addition to some pretty great head sketches, Lee had some fun with the shoes, creating thematically appropriate details on each. Wolverine's are covered in blood (particularly under the three Adidas stripes), and The Flash's are scorched, presumably from friction and a rough stop. Lee shared video of him getting authentic scorches through use of a stove.

You can see the post below.

It's a "hero versus villain" thing, though -- so it's actually Reverse-Flash (also yellow, black and red after all) on the toe of the left shoe, and The Flash is relegated to the tongue (where the shoe is white). On the tongue of the Wolverine shoe is Sabertooth. There are also some fun Easter eggs around them, including some "hidden" characters. Yes, that's Jay Garrick in the heel of the Flash shoe, and Goku in the heel of the Wolverine one.

Lee says he plans to display the sneakers at the Kasina booth at ComplexCon this weekend.

Lee, who rose to fame as an artist at Marvel, is key to having shaped the audience's perception of Wolverine. He left Marvel to found Image in the early '90s, then sold his stake in Image and its related characters to DC about a decade later. Lee said at the time he wanted to focus more on his art, and took on virtually every big DC character for years after that. More recently, he has been focused on editorial and management responsibilities, with most of his art being commissions, charity sketches, and the occasional variant cover.