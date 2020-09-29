DC Announces First Milestone Collections

✖

Following the announcement from the Milestone panel at DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, DC revealed on Tuesday the first Milestone titles coming to digital platforms including Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple, and others. The first -- Hardware: The Man in the Machine by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, and J.J. Birch -- is now on sale. Icon: A Hero's Welcome by M.D. Bright and McDuffie will debut on October 6th. Icon Vol. 2: The Mothership Connection by Bright, McDuffie, and Mike Gustovich will follow on October 13th. You can find more information about these releases below. DC promises more titles will join its digital library ahead of the debut of a brand new Static series in February 2021.

Hardware: The Man in the Machine (2010)

Written by Dwayne McDuffie

Art by Denys Cowan and J.J. Birch

$12.99

On Sale now

This first-ever HARDWARE collection introduces inventor/engineer Curt Metcalf, who begins his adventures by breaking free of his employer, businessman Edwin Alva, who refused to share the profits from Metcalf's many creations. Discovering that Alva is tied to organized crime and learning that no law enforcement agency would touch him, Metcalf created the high tech Hardware armor that enabled him to take on his corrupt boss.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Icon: A Hero's Welcome (1999)

Written by M.D. Bright and Dwayne McDuffie

Art by M.D. Bright

$12.99

On Sale October 6

The flagship character from Milestone Comics is back in this new printing of the classic title collecting ICON #1-8. This is the title that introduced Augustus Freeman, a successful lawyer who covertly uses his alien super-powers to help those in need. But when a teenaged girl from the streets convinces him to use his abilities to inspire his people and becomes his sidekick, Rocket, the affluent Augustus embraces his true destiny and becomes Icon, the hero of Dakota.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Icon Vol. 2: The Mothership Connection (2010)

Written by Dwayne McDuffie

Art by M.D. Bright and Mike Gustovich

$16.99

On Sale October 13

In 1869, the life pod of an adult alien crashed in the cotton fields of the South. Discovered by a slave woman, the extraterrestrial's genetic structure was reconfigured, and he was transformed into an African American baby. Now, over a hundred and twenty years later, Augustus Freeman is a successful lawyer who covertly uses his alien super-powers to help those in need. But when a teenaged girl from the streets convinces him to use his abilities to inspire his people, the affluent Augustus embraces his true destiny and becomes Icon, the hero of Dakota.