Free Comic Book Day 2024 Gold Sponsor Comic Books Revealed

Free Comic Book Day will be here before you know it, and the list of Gold Sponsor Comics has been revealed. Taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, Free Comic Book Day is the yearly event that opens up the doors of comic book shops and allows fans to take home a selection of comics for free. Publishers like Marvel Comics and DC use FCBD as an entry point for new readers, offering stories that will hopefully get readers to keep coming back to comic shops week after week. This will be the case in May with the Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee selecting 12 titles to make up its Gold Sponsor tier.

The participating titles were curated by 10+ comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. They range from superheroes, video game franchises, and all-ages stories. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the comic industry's top publishers, including Andrews McMeel Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Marvel, Papercutz, Random House Children's Books, and VIZ Media.

"We're looking forward to another great year of celebrating comic books and comic book shops!" said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. "This year's lineup has a title for everyone. Whether you're new to comics or a longtime reader, you're sure to find a title that grabs your attention. And with the event falling on Star Wars Day this year, that adds a little extra excitement to the day!"

What are the Free Comic Book Day 2024 Gold Titles?

The full lineup of FCBD titles will be released on Thursday, November 16th, when 36 additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles are announced. A complete listing of all forty-eight FCBD titles can also be found in the December 2023 issue of Diamond Comic Distributors' PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The complete list of Free Comic Book Day Gold Sponsor comics is below: