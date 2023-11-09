DC Teases a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024 Dawn of DC Events

The Dawn of DC initiative has been making a pretty big impact this year, ushering in new relaunches of DC titles that fans know and love. As the publishers looks towards 2024, it looks like some major events will be on the horizon. On Thursday, DC unveiled new details around a number of upcoming storylines, which are set to culminate in the debut of a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024. To convey the hype, DC unveiled a new version of the Dawn of DC timeline, as well as new looks at upcoming issues of Titans: Beast World, Action Comics, and Batman.

According to the announcement, these storylines — Beast World, Action's "House of Brainiac", and Batman's fight against Zur En Arrh — will have a significance in the DC storytelling going forward. Beast World will also help lay the groundwork for a new Suicide Squad series, which will be titled Suicide Squad: Dream Team and will launch in March of 2024. As the name suggests, the team will include Nia Nal / Dreamer, and will be set up in Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1.

(Photo: DC)

What Is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Birds of Prey, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

