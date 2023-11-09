DC Teases a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024 Dawn of DC Events
Action Comics, Batman, and more will usher in new stories in 2024.
The Dawn of DC initiative has been making a pretty big impact this year, ushering in new relaunches of DC titles that fans know and love. As the publishers looks towards 2024, it looks like some major events will be on the horizon. On Thursday, DC unveiled new details around a number of upcoming storylines, which are set to culminate in the debut of a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024. To convey the hype, DC unveiled a new version of the Dawn of DC timeline, as well as new looks at upcoming issues of Titans: Beast World, Action Comics, and Batman.
According to the announcement, these storylines — Beast World, Action's "House of Brainiac", and Batman's fight against Zur En Arrh — will have a significance in the DC storytelling going forward. Beast World will also help lay the groundwork for a new Suicide Squad series, which will be titled Suicide Squad: Dream Team and will launch in March of 2024. As the name suggests, the team will include Nia Nal / Dreamer, and will be set up in Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1.
What Is Dawn of DC?
Beginning in January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Birds of Prey, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.
"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."
Titans: Beast World
Amanda Waller, DC's Queen of sinister operations, will play a key role Titans: Beast World. As the Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DCU struggle to remain human, "The Wall" will seize this opportunity to rid humanity of metahumans once and for all, and at any cost. Furthermore, Waller is not above using those same metahumans to achieve her goals.
Waller's scheming begins in December 5th's Action Comics #1060 and December 12th's Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1. She plans to recruit Super Heroes and Super-Villains for a new Task Force X, with Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, playing a vital role. What that role is, and who else will be enlisted is still shrouded in mystery, but fans will find out what Amanda Waller has planned for Dreamer and the rest of this new team when new series Suicide Squad: Dream Team launches in March.prevnext
Action Comics #1064
As part of 2024's "Superman Superstars" storytelling initiative, Action Comics will introduce the Brainiac Queen. "House of Brainiac" is a story in six parts, told between Action Comics and Superman, in addition to a Superman/Brainiac special one-shot. Superman's world-collecting foe will finally launch the attack teased in Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis, the current Superman run by Joshua Williamson, and August's Superman Annual #1, starting with his release of Czarnians (Lobo and Crush's species) to attack the Earth. With the subsequent introduction of the Brainiac Queen, the "House of Brainiac" storyline will result in a major confrontation between Superman (and the entire Superman family) Lobo, Brainiac, and the Green Lanterns.
Batman #140
Beginning with December's Batman #140 ("Mindbomb"), The Dark Knight will not only face his most brutal battle yet with The Joker, but Zur En Arrh will finally reveal his master plan in his relentless pursuit of eradicating all crime! Then, throughout the spring ("Dark Prisons," Batman #145 – #148), Batman will have to face a terrifying figure from his past in order to survive Zur's onslaught. And if he survives, a new enemy is waiting in the wings: Amanda Waller and the U.S. military!