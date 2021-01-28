DC Future State Reveals Aquawoman's Powers

✖

Future State Aquaman removes Arthur and Mera from the picture and puts Jackson and Andy in the spotlight, and since it takes place in the future (hence the name) Jackson is now Aquaman and Andy is now Aquawoman. At first glance, Aquawoman can do many of the things Arthur and Mera can do, but as we learn later in the issue, there is one powerful ability that is actually a merging of the two power sets, something Andy is still trying to come to terms with and figure out if it's even okay to use it at all. Spoilers incoming for Future State Aquaman #1 so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

Things open up on Jackson and Andy after a battle with Black Manta, and it seems that things took a turn for the worse at some point. Jackson starts scolding Andy about getting involved, and she points out having Jackson face his father hasn't been going great so far. Things get more heated, and Jackson says "You won't follow my lead. you won't take any of your training seriously, and all you do...", but at that point, Andy cuts him off.

Andy says "Maybe it's you, Jackson. You ever think about that? Maybe our problem is you! Maybe you're not Aquaman and you never will be! That's the big secret no one wants to say to your face!" At this point her eyes start glowing red, and Jackson asks "Andy...what are you doing?" Andy continues "Everyone knows my dad made a huge mistake, and now we all have to pretend, like he didn't"

At this point, Jackson starts yelling at Andy and asking her again what she's doing, and as we see, the angrier she gets the further some sort of red wave travels around her, and with it, an army of sharks can be seen surrounding Jackson.

She realizes what's happening and says "Oh no! I didn't mean...I" and then swims away, saying "It was an accident!"

Jackson then asks her why she didn't tell him that she could talk to them like her father, but Andy reveals that it's more complicated than that.

(Photo: DC Comics)

"That's not, my father can communicate with marine life...I'm controlling them. There's a difference, Jackson...a big one. I hate it when it happens. It's wrong."

It seems she got a mix of her mother's aquakinesis and her father's aquatelepathy, making her potentially even more powerful in the process, but it's also perhaps more dangerous than either of her parent's power sets.

Future State Aquaman #1 is written by Brandon Thomas, drawn by Daniel Sampere, colored by Adriano Lucas, and lettered by Clayton Cowles, and you can find the official description below.

"When Jackson Hyde accepted the mantle of Aquaman, he didn’t expect to also have to mentor Andy Curry, Arthur and Mera’s teen daughter. Nor did he expect that he and Andy would get sucked into the Confluence-an interdimensional nexus that connects distant planets and galaxies through the One Great Ocean. And he certainly didn’t expect to lose Andy in the process of trying to find their way back home. Now Jackson’s not sure how long he’s been stuck in a prison on Neptune (five years?) or how many times he’s tried to escape (200 at least!). But today Jackson saw something in the water that gave him hope for the first time in a long time-and his captors have no idea what he’s got in store for them."

Future State Aquaman #1 is in comic stores now.

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!