7 Most Powerful Versions of X-Men Villains, Ranked

Few superheroes have a more iconic rogues’ gallery than the X-Men. From Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to Apocalypse and his Horsemen, the Children of the Atom regularly face some of the most complex and dangerous villains that the Marvel Universe has to offer. Indeed, a plethora of their adversaries are Omega-Level Mutants who have the power not just to threaten Earth, but the entire universe and beyond. Still, in both the main Earth-616 universe and across the infinite multiverse, there are forms and incarnations of these terrifying X-Men adversaries that are even stronger and deadlier. With these immense power-ups, these alternate versions of X-Men villains are practically forces of unlimited destructive might.

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X-Men villains are immensely power hungry, even those that claim to have mutantkind’s best interest in mind. And although Marvel’s premier superhero team usually thwarts such power grabs, sometimes these evildoers achieve the power that they desperately craved.

7) Ultimate Magneto

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One of the most impactful and powerful villains of the original Ultimate Universe was Magneto. A far more genocidal and fascist version of the Master of Magnetism, Ultimate Magneto sought to exterminate all of humanity when Ultron killed his daughter, Scarlet Witch. In the highly controversial Ultimatum storyline, Magneto killed Professor X by snapping his neck. Unleashing the full force of his magnetic might, Magneto took control of the Earth’s electromagnetic field to cause widespread death and destruction. He flooded New York City and dismantled humanity’s electrical infrastructure, killing millions of people. If all of that wasn’t bad enough, Magneto received a significant power boost when he came into possession of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. By manipulating the metal that comprises Mjolnir, Magneto was able to bypass its worthiness spell. With its power, Magneto defeated the Ultimates and slayed Wolverine. Although Cyclops eventually killed Magneto, the devastation was unlike anything any other version of the X-Men’s archnemesis had ever accomplished.

6) “Age of Apocalypse” Apocalypse

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Earth-295, aka the Age of Apocalypse Universe, stands as one of the bleakest and most iconic alternate timelines in the Marvel Multiverse. When the mutant Legion traveled back in time and accidentally killed Professor X, it triggered a butterfly effect with devastating consequences. Upon hearing of Professor X’s death, Apocalypse accelerated his plans for world domination and attacked before the Earth’s heroes could mount a meaningful counteroffensive. What resulted was that, despite Magneto and his X-Men’s best efforts, Apocalypse slaughtered billions of people across the globe, ravaging every continent except for Eurasia, which was the last bastion of humanity. For years, Apocalypse ruled this Earth and his reign went unopposed as he killed anyone who defied him. Apocalypse even threatened the universe when he came into possession of the all-powerful M’kraan Crystal, which is stated to be the Nexus of All Realities. Although Apocalypse died before he could properly harness this crystal, his raw power can’t be overstated.

5) Brother Mutant

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Hailing from Earth-127, Brother Mutant is an alternate version of not just Magneto, but of Wolverine, Mesmero, Quicksilver, and Scarlet Witch as well. In this gender-swapped universe, the powerful sorcerer Scarlet Warlock tried to imbue Magneto with Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton, but the spell went haywire and caused them to merge along with all other mutants who were present at the time. This amalgamated entity, known as Brother Mutant, possessed Magneto’s magnokinesis, Quicksilver’s super speed, Wolverine’s claws and healing factor, Mesmero’s hypnotic powers, and Scarlet Warlock’s potent Chaos Magic and reality warping abilities. With his mission to ensure mutantkind’s superiority, Brother Mutant began wiping out the last remnants of humanity. And when the multiversal Timebreakers sent numerous versions of Wolverine to Earth-127 to stop Brother Mutant’s rampage, the villain brainwashed all of them to create his own Wolverine army. With his vast arsenal of potent mutant abilities at his beck and call, including the unrivaled reality warping capabilities of a Scarlet Witch variant, Brother Mutant was one of the strongest villains the multiverse had ever seen.

4) Trion Juggernaut

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Juggernaut has always been known as an unstoppable force of pure destruction, so the idea of him getting a power boost is utterly terrifying. Professor X’s stepbrother first became the Juggernaut when he discovered the ancient Gem of Cyttorak, giving him near-unrivaled strength and durability granted to him by the all-powerful eldritch being known as Cyttorak. However, when Juggernaut lost and subsequently regained his power, he accidentally allowed another god-like being to inhabit his body called Trion. This cruel and all-powerful interdimensional spirit increased Juggernaut’s power a thousand-fold. It took over his body, becoming a multi-dimensional threat. The more power he unleashed, the stronger Trion Juggernaut became. For example, with a single punch, he could fracture reality and create tears between dimensions. At his peak, Trion Juggernaut was a hundred-foot-tall behemoth destroying everything in his path. Through sheer force alone, Trion Juggernaut was a threat to the fabric of reality.

3) Dark Phoenix Mystique

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The Phoenix Force is a being of unlimited cosmic power, capable of destroying entire worlds, who represents multiversal death and rebirth. Many people across infinite dimensions have acted as the Phoenix Force’s host, with some wielding it more effectively and maliciously than others. On Earth-14412, the shapeshifting villain Mystique stole the Phoenix Force from Wolverine and became its new host. With her vast cruelty and power, Dark Phoenix Mystique was recruited into the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Together, these multiversal villains began conquering parallel Earths and slaughtering alternate versions of the Prehistoric Avengers. Like all Dark Phoenixes, this version of Mystique could effortlessly obliterate planets and warp reality. She has also used her telepathy to freeze all of Asgard’s populace. Dark Phoenix Mystique also has the unique ability to corrupt and empower certain individuals, such as Wolverine and Thor, and make them her loyal Berserkers. Ultimately, it took the combined might of two of the strongest Phoenix Force hosts to defeat this cosmic version of Mystique.

2) Phoenix Onslaught

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In the main Marvel Universe, Onslaught is an all-powerful psychic entity that was an amalgamation of Professor X and Magneto’s rage. With near-unlimited psychic power and magnokinesis, Onslaught was a threat to the entire universe. On Earth-696, Onslaught was the product of the merging of Magneto and an even more powerful telepath: Jean Grey. Not only did this version of Onslaught have even stronger telepathic and telekinetic abilities, but he was also the host of the Phoenix Force as he began to drain the psychic energy of all mankind so that he could become strong enough to feed on the multiverse itself. Even when Jean Grey sacrificed herself and her entire universe to destroy the villain, Onslaught survived. He would go on to terrorize numerous parallel Earths before having a surprising change of heart when he absorbed another Phoenix Force into his body. Now possessing the unlimited might of two Phoenix Forces, Onslaught gave up his villainous ways and became a multiversal traveler and protector.

1) Enigma

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Nathaniel Essex was a Victorian scientist who, after getting mixed up with Apocalypse, became a master of cloning, creating four clones of himself and an AI replica to pursue different avenues toward godhood. One of his clones is Mr. Sinister. Eventually, his clones succeeded, and Essex became a Dominion, which is a being that exists beyond the borders of time and space. As the villain Enigma, Essex is so powerful that the mere threat of his ascension caused the Beyonders to attempt to destroy the infinite multiverse to eliminate him as well. When that plan failed, Enigma became a threat to all existence, becoming omnipresent across the entire timeline and able to influence the past, present, and future with ease. With all of time and space at Enigma’s disposal, he killed four other Dominions, took control of Celestials, and ate Legion. It took Jean Grey channeling the power of every mutant in the infinite multiverse to destroy this near omnipotent villain.

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