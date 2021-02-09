DC Future State's Justice League Teases New Roster and Series

✖

Future State has shaken up the lineups of so many teams and organizations in the DC Universe, starting with the Justice League. As we've seen in the Justice League series, the League still has its core facets like Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, etc, but the group is made up of legacy characters and in some cases (like Jo) from characters introduced outside of main continuity. The team is a powerhouse, and after their latest adventure, they come to some realizations about the future, including that they need some new members. On the last page of the story we get the list of candidates they're considering for the team, and it's an interesting lineup to be sure.

Spoilers incoming for Future Statue: Justice League #2 so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

So on the last page, we see Jo pulling up a projection of the heroes they are thinking of bringing onto the team, and it includes Tim Drake, The Guardian, Mister Miracle, Miss Martian, Crush, and a character who we think is Powerhouse, which would make sense since the story is written by Joshua Williamson, who created the character in The Flash.

(Photo: DC)

Characters like The Guardian (Jake Jordan) and Mister Miracle (Shilo Norman) have been getting the spotlight in Superman's Future State books, while Tim Drake's adventures can be seen in Robin Eternal. Anyone from this group would make an interesting addition to the current team from a personality and story perspective, though powers-wise the most interesting additions would be Mister Miracle and Miss Martian.

We'll have to wait and see if the whole group makes the cut, but you can check out the image above.

You can find the official description for Future State: Justice League #2 below.

"Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they’re looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity-if they can ever find their way home.

Plus, all the world’s terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them-but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!"

Future State: Justice League is in stores now.

