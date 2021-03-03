DC Infinite Frontier Reveals Huntress' New Look

✖

DC's Infinite Frontier one-shot hit stores today, and it provided fans with some significant and unexpected looks at exactly what's in store for the publisher's universe of characters. In addition to establishing some massive new narrative threads and a new-ish status quo, the one-shot found a way to work in some significant sartorial changes for a few heroes. Helena Bertinelli/Huntress was no exception, as one of Infinite Frontier's stories properly showcased her newest costume. Spoilers for the Batman story in Infinite Frontier #0, from James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, and Tomeu Morey below! Only look if you want to know!

The story jumped throughout different characters within Gotham City, including Barbara Gordon officially becoming Oracle once again, to help Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain operating as the Batgirls in the field. As Oracle watched over Steph and Cass' mission in the Watchtower, she was joined by Huntress, who could be seen sporting her new costume -- a familiar take on the purple and white ensemble she's worn in the past, but with new accents and a shorter asymmetrical haircut.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While much of the conversation centered around Barbara and her role as Batgirl, Helena did get a few key lines in the scene -- including an acknowledgment of the two of them previously operating as part of the Birds of Prey, but that Helena couldn't remember the name of their team. (The exact reasoning behind that narrative choice remains to be seen, especially as Death Metal previously established that the heroes supposedly remember everything that has ever happened in DC's timeline, but hopefully it will manifest in some way. sooner than later.)

Huntress' new costume and status quo come as she is set to be featured in backup stories in upcoming issues of Detective Comics, something that the character has not had in many years. And arguably, the new costume is a cool way to usher in that new era for Huntress, as it meshes both the facets of her various comic designs and her aesthetic style in last year's Birds of Prey movie.

