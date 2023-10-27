DC Multiverse Lobo, Spacehog and Dawg Set Is On Sale Now As An Amazon Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is set to release a DC Multiverse figure and vehicle set that includes Lobo, his Spacehog ride, and his alien dog buddy. It will include chain and guitar accessories as well as an alternate head. Note that McFarlane Toys previously released a standalone DC Rebirth Lobo figure, but this set comes with the bike, the additional accessories and, most importantly, Dawg.

If you are throwing money at your screen right now, we don't blame you. It will launch today, October 27th as an Amazon exclusive, and it should be available to order right here at some point during the day. It might also turn up via this link on Amazon. Typically, these drops happen between 9am and 12pm ET, but there are no guarantees. Make sure to check in early and often. UPDATE: It's live! A direct link can be found here.

Hopefully the Lobo and Spacehog launch won't go as badly as it did for McFarlane Toys' Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. This set sold out instantly at launch and has only recently achieved stock levels that meet demand. Details about the set can be found below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk ($74.99) – Order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.

Will Jason Momoa Play Lobo in the DC Universe?

James Gunn and Peter Safran were asked if Momoa would be playing multiple characters in the new DC Universe — a rumor that had surfaced in recent months along with rumors that the actor could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. According to Gunn, however, Momoa will not be playing two characters.

"Jason will not play two characters despite what you guys might think," Gunn said, before adding that she's "really happy" with the actor.

Safran went a little further, suggesting that things are still undecided about several things — including a third Aquaman film — but that there are no plans for the actor to play two characters.

"It's too early. Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind," Safran said. "But listen, he loves Lobo. He's been very clear about that, too. He's never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made."

"We'll figure it out after Aquaman 2," Gunn added.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released exclusively in theaters on December 25th.