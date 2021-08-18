DC Multiverse Superboy Prime and Lobo McFarlane Toys Figures Have Launched

Two new DC Multiverse 7-inch scale figures have dropped from McFarlane Toys, and fans are definitely going to want them for their collection. Get ready for Lobo based on his appearance in DC Rebirth and Superboy Prime from Infinite Crisis.

The DC Multiverse Lobo figure features up to 22 points of articulation, along with a hook and chain, a base, and an art card. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 with a release date set for October.

"The last survivor of the planet Czarnia, Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter that plays by his own rules to get the job done. Though he's fought on the side of the good guys, his crude tactics often put him in direct opposition with the Super Heroes of the Justice League and the DC universe. Lobo has super-strength, speed, and heightened senses, which help him track his prey across the galaxy. He's also a brutal fighter with regenerative abilities that make him virtually indestructible."

The DC Multiverse Superboy Prime figure also features up to 22 points of articulation, and comes with a flight stand base and art card. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for October.

"An alternate reality version of Superman, Superboy-Prime comes from an Earth where the DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains were fictional characters… until the day his powers were activated and he became his world’s sole superhuman. But after his planet was destroyed in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, he became unhinged over time and eventually clashed with the Super Heroes of the main DC universe in the Infinite Crisis event. Ultimately, Superboy-Prime was defeated and imprisoned in the Source Wall, the barrier that surrounds the universe, only to break free when it was destroyed years later. However, when another crisis threatened all of reality, Superboy-Prime proved himself a hero once again and helped save the DC Multiverse."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.