DC Reveals New Legion of Doom in Justice League: Future State Preview

Fans were introduced to a new Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman in this week's Future State launch, and next week fans will meet even more of Future State's new guard when Future State: Justice League #1 hits comic stores. While we have to wait until next Tuesday to read the issue in full, DC did give fans a taste of what to expect courtesy of a new preview, which introduces us to the full team that now includes Jo Mullein of Far Sector as the team's Green Lantern and characters like Yara Flor and Tim Fox who have taken over the roles of Wonder Woman and Batman. We don't just meet the heroes though, as the preview also introduces fans to the new Legion of Doom, and you can check out the preview below.

Speaking of the Legion of Doom, they are back in full force and want to deliver on what the original Legion could never make happen, and that's to take out the Justice League, whatever form they may have taken. The new Legion does have one advantage though that Lex and his original group never did, and that's trust.

This new Justice League is as immensely powerful and versatile as ever, but despite all that power they don't have the built-in trust that the original team had, and that could be the lead to their downfall.

Unlike the original team, this group has decided to keep their secret identities...well, secret, and that's not the only information they are keeping to themselves. That's why some noteworthy people turn up dead and the evidence points to the League, the group doesn't exactly know what to do, as you can't vouch for someone you don't really know.

The crew of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Aquawoman, and The Flash will need to put aside their concern and trust issues to get to the bottom of the mystery and prove themselves to a world that truly needs them, and that adventure starts right here.

Future State: Justice League #1 is written by Ram V and Joshua Williamson, drawn by Robson Rocha and Marcio Takara, and colored by Ramulo Fajardo Jr and Marcel Maiolo, and you can find the official description below.

"Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another-but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to...the Justice League! The new team’s adventures begin here!

And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed-and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!"

