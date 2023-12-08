DC Reveals New Look at Upcoming Compact Comics Line

DC is about to provide a whole new way for fans to experience some of their most iconic stories. On Thursday, the publisher unveiled all ten covers for the first wave of DC Compact Comics, a new line of trade paperback reprints that are set to launch in October of 2024. Each DC Compact Comics title measures at 5.5" by 8.5", the standard trim for paperback novels, and is priced at $9.99. The initiative will feature a number of significant and new-reader-friendly storylines, including (but not limited to) All-Star Superman, Far Sector, and Wonder Woman: Earth One.

"The DC Compact Comics price and sizing is perfect for readers of prose and manga looking to pick up a new-reader-friendly storyline in a self-contained full color graphic novel," Anne DePies, SVP & General Manager at DC, said in a statement. "This 5.5" x 8.5" paper cut is the most widely circulated softcover book size in the US and is popular among graphic novel aficionados in international markets. At $9.99, it's a great price point for retailers to stock these classic titles. For readers, DC Compact Comics deliver a new graphic novel reading experience that fits in the palm of their hands, with no loss of readability."

What Will DC Compact Comics Reprint?

The first wave of DC Compact Comics will cover the following books:

Watchmen (9781779527325) by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons

Batman: The Court of Owls (9781779527271) by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo

All-Star Superman (9781779527257) by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely

Far Sector (9781779527295) by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell

Wonder Woman: Earth One (9781779527332) by Grant Morrison, Yanick Paquette

American Vampire Book One (9781779527349) by Scott Snyder, Stephen King, Rafael Albuquerque

Batman: Hush (9781779527264) by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee

Joker (9781779527318) by Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo

Harley Quinn & the Gotham City Sirens (9781779527301) by Paul Dini, Peter Calloway, Tony Bedard, Guillem March, Andres Guinaldo

Catwoman: Trail of the Catwoman (9781779527288) by Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker

Keep scrolling for the first full look at DC's first wave of Compact Comics, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!