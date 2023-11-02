DC Announces Compact Comics Line to Reprint Watchmen, All-Star Superman, and More

DC is finding a whole new way for readers to experience their comics. On Thursday, the publisher announced DC Compact Comics, a new graphic novel line that will be debuting in 2024. The books will be reprinting bestselling, new-reader-friendly books to fit into a 5.5" x 8.5" standard book trim for trade paperback novels. The first wave of titles will not only cover adult graphic novels such as Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen and Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo's Joker, but newer work such as N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell's Far Sector. Each title will be available at $9.99 US, and the initiative will begin launching in June of 2024.

"The DC Compact Comics price and sizing is perfect for readers of prose and manga looking to pick up a new-reader-friendly storyline in a self-contained full color graphic novel," Anne DePies, SVP & General Manager at DC, said in a statement. "This 5.5" x 8.5" paper cut is the most widely circulated softcover book size in the US and is popular among graphic novel aficionados in international markets. At $9.99, it's a great price point for retailers to stock these classic titles. For readers, DC Compact Comics deliver a new graphic novel reading experience that fits in the palm of their hands, with no loss of readability."

What Will DC Compact Comics Reprint?

The first wave of DC Compact Comics will cover the following books:

Watchmen (9781779527325) by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons

Batman: The Court of Owls (9781779527271) by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo

All-Star Superman (9781779527257) by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely

Far Sector (9781779527295) by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell

Wonder Woman: Earth One (9781779527332) by Grant Morrison, Yanick Paquette

American Vampire Book One (9781779527349) by Scott Snyder, Stephen King, Rafael Albuquerque

Batman: Hush (9781779527264) by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee

Joker (9781779527318) by Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo

Harley Quinn & the Gotham City Sirens (9781779527301) by Paul Dini, Peter Calloway, Tony Bedard, Guillem March, Andres Guinaldo

Catwoman: Trail of the Catwoman (9781779527288) by Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in January, Dawn of DC shepherded a new initiative to spotlight DC's beloved and lesser-known heroes in new books. This has included a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

