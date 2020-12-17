DC Reveals Harley Quinn's Awesome New Noir Costume

✖

Those who follow the Batman White Knight universe know that the status quo got a major shakeup in Curse of the White Knight, which resulted in Jack Napier dying and Batman going to jail. Harley is living a hectic life at the moment trying to raise her two children when she gets pulled into the GTO to help with a case, and her current adventure is taking place within the pages of Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn. To kick off the case she even brought out her old Harley costume, but it seems by series' end she will have a brand new costume, which DC revealed on social media, and it looks fantastic.

As you can see in the image below, Harley's new Noir costume trades in the black, white, and red for a black, gray, and white costume complete with a hood and a yellow utility-style hip belt. The new suit will debut in issue #6, and we're already loving the new look, which you can see below.

👀 FIRST LOOK 👀

The @SeanMurphyArt designed Harley Noir suit debuts in #BatmanWhiteKnight Presents: Harley Quinn #6! 💣 Main cover art by Sean Murphy, colors by @MDHollingsworth ♦️️ Variant cover art by @ScaleraMatteo, colors by Matt Hollingsworth#DCBlackLabel pic.twitter.com/w8ePPBsuOG — Batman (@DCBatman) December 17, 2020

"FIRST LOOK The @SeanMurphyArt designed Harley Noir suit debuts in #BatmanWhiteKnight Presents: Harley Quinn #6!

Bomb Main cover art by Sean Murphy, colors by @MDHollingsworth

Diamond suit Variant cover art by @ScaleraMatteo, colors by Matt Hollingsworth #DCBlackLabel"

While she might have a new costume, she does keep her trademark mallet, though it does receive a visual upgrade to go hand in hand with her new costume.

Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #3 is written by Katana Collins, drawn by Matteo Scalera, and colored by Dave Stewart with a covers by Sean Gordon Murphy and Matteo Scalera and Matt Hollingsworth. You can find the official description below.

"Harley and the GTO seize an opportunity to investigate the Starlet’s failed murder attempt. When the survivor offers a startling revelation about Agent Hector Quimby, the team acts quickly on the intel (and a handful of colorful clues) to interrogate an inconvenient new suspect. Harley’s fears are realized when she makes a chilling discovery that reminds her of The Joker’s worst obsessive behaviors-a development that casts light on new suspicions and conflicts of interest, and threatens to compromise the whole case."

What do you think of Harley's new costume? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!