DC Reveals New Batgirl Costume for Fear State

Those who have been reading recent issues of DC's Nightwing know that Barbara Gordon's Batgirl plays a big part in the series, and as the series heads into its Fear State event, Gotham's beloved crime fighter is getting a slick new costume courtesy of artwork Bruno Redondo. Redondo revealed a breakdown of the new suit and all of the hidden features on social media, and the new look combines Batgirl's Burnside color scheme and aesthetic with a more classic Bat-design style, and it just might be the perfect marriage between the two approaches. You can check it out for yourself in the images below.

The first thing you'll notice is the Burnside-style jacket, which has a zipper but is more subtly hid than the previous suit. It makes it look more like a costume but keeps the modern lines of the jacket, and the same goes for the pants, which again feel more like actual pants and not just skin-tight spandex. The jacket sleeves are longer and go over the leather gloves (which have yellow accents), and there's a hidden zipper on the side.

Then we get to the cape, which is not attached to the helmet and goes over the shoulders, giving it a sleeker and in some ways more regal look. The cape is black on the outside and yellow on the inside, which fits in with the yellow Bat-symbol and helps the purple of the costume pop. Redondo notes that the cape is made of intelligent memory fabric, so it can turn into wings with an electric charge. There's also a back reinforcement structure on the back of her suit, which is underneath the cape.

The separated helmet and neck look also lets you see more of her face and allows her hair to flow over the cape, and Redondo went with the solid white eyes in the mask so that he could play with funny and cartoon expressions like he does with Nightwing. Also, her lips are painted with the same black and blue reflections of the cape, which not only ties in with the overall color scheme but also acts as an additional part of her disguise.

🔥 #DCFearState is coming 🔥 Nightwing heads to Gotham to investigate a new state of fear after the Bat-Family receives misleading intel...from Oracle?! And Babs didn't send it herself?!

Last but not least we have the overall purple color that makes up most of the core suit, which is a more muted purple than the one used in her Burnside costume but is still bold and colorful, and coupled with the yellow and black, it really looks fantastic. It looks even better in motion, which we see in the Fear State cover triptych from Redondo, showing Batgirl swinging in the air.

