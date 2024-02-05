Look Inside DC's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Prequel Comic

Before they take on the world's finest superheroes in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, Task Force X has a new mission: Kill the inmates of Arkham Asylum. DC Comics has released preview pages from this week's Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1, the official prequel tie-in comic book written by John Layman (Batman Eternal) and penciled by Jesús Hervás (Cyberpunk 2077). Set after the events of Rocksteady's acclaimed Batman: Arkham trilogy — 2009's Arkham Asylum, 2011's Arkham City, and 2015's Arkham Knight — the five-issue limited series for readers age 17+ leads directly into Kill the Justice League.

Per the official synopsis: "Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure asylum Gotham has ever known. But when the cell doors open, and the inmates are left in a free-for-all deathmatch, Waller's true intentions reveal themselves: identify the strongest, smartest, and most brutal to serve her on Task Force X."

The comic features the frightful foursome of Task Force X members playable in Kill the Justice League: Floyd Lawton, a.k.a. the deadly assassin Deadshot; Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. the psychologist-turned-psychopath Harley Quinn; George Harkness, the Aussie marksman known as the rogue Boomerang; and Nanaue, the man-eating King Shark.

In the new preview pages below, A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller's rebuilt and renovated Arkham Asylum for the criminally insane welcomes its newest inmates: King Shark and the knife-wielding serial killer Victor Zsasz. Gotham's Dark Knight, Batman, and Mayor James Gordon supervise the prisoner transfer, but are warned by Waller that the asylum is now under the federal jurisdiction of A.R.G.U.S. Batman and Gordon share concerns of Waller's approach to treating inmates, but to that, Waller says: "Considering the last fiasco at Arkham happened on your watch, I'm not terribly concerned about either of your concerns."

A tour of the facility reveals the imprisoned inmates wrangled by Batman: Calendar Man, Man-Bat, the Mad Hatter, and Clayface among them. "Take a good look, Gordon," Waller tells the Gotham mayor. "Worst of the worst here."

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 is on sale February 6 from DC Comics.