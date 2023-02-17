Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Get Tie-In Comic From DC

DC's next blockbuster video game is getting its own tie-in comic. On Friday, DC announced the first details surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, the prequel comic to the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The five-issue series will dive into some of the events that take place prior to the events of the game, which is set to be released on May 26th. Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 will be written by John Layman (Batman Eternal, Detective Comics, Image Comics' Chew) with art by Jesús Hervás (Are You Afraid of Darkseid?) Dan Panosian provides the main cover, with an open-to-buy variant cover by Ariel Olivetti plus a 1:25 ratio variant cover by Kyle Hotz, a 1:50 ratio variant cover by Steve Beach, and a 1:100 ratio variant cover by David Nakayama.

In Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, Amanda Waller has taken control of the recently rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and her brutal tactics and merciless methods have led to the most secure facility Gotham City has ever seen. But remember that this is Amanda Waller, and she's always got an angle. Arkham is part of her latest "recruitment drive," and she's looking for the strongest, smartest, and most brutal inmates in the asylum to serve her as new members of Task Force X.

As was the case with Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point and Batman: Gotham Knights — Gilded City, each print issue of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will feature a digital code for a free in-game cosmetic item. Both Annual and Ultra paying subscribers to the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription platform will also receive the code with each issue.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 (of 5) arrives in comic book shops and participating digital platforms Tuesday, May 30.