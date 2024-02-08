DC Teases a Dark Future for One of Its Biggest Teams

Over the years, DC has brought to life some meaningful and surprising superhero teams, which range from the plucky to the outright menacing. As one of the publisher's latest comics reveals, a particularly popular team might be on the cusp of enduring a pretty dark fate. Spoilers for Birds of Prey #6 from Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!

Birds of Prey #7 wraps up the "Megadeath" arc, culminating the Birds' efforts to rescue Cynthia "Sin" Lance from Themyscira and prevent the unleashing of Megara and the end of the world. The mission's roster — Black Canary, Zealot, Harley Quinn, Big Barda, and Cassandra Cain — was littered with both team veterans and newbies, in part because Canary knew that she couldn't enlist Barbara Gordon / Batgirl and Helena Bertinelli / Huntress on the team. At the very end of the issue, via a conversation with Maps Mizoguchi / Meridian, we learn why.

As it turns out, Meridian was able to tap into her knowledge of the future to learn that there was no iteration of the "Megadeath" mission in which Barbara was on the team and survived. In many cases, both Barbara and Sin would die from the ensuing battle. Eventually, Maps deduces that someone from the future is trying to kill each member of the Birds, and Dinah vows to help stop it.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What Is Birds of Prey #7 About?

BIRDS OF PREY #7

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/24

Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts.

"I think I've been trying to write Birds of Prey, in a way, ever since I first discovered it," Thompson told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "A lot of my books at Marvel were female led and I'd often build out their supporting casts and that tended to be a lot of women. So even when I wasn't writing all-female teams like Birds of Prey, I was sort of trying to? [Laughs] So finally getting to do just that and to do it on the premier title? Dream come true. Getting to do it with Leo and Jordie? That's something you don't even dream—for fear you'll jinx it!"

What did you think of the latest issue of Birds of Prey? Are you happy to see Barbara Gordon return to the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Birds of Prey #7 will be released on Tuesday, March 5th wherever comics are sold.