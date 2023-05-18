Death of Superman Recovery Suit One:12 Collective Figure Is All Beards and Mullets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their Superman Recovery Suit Edition One:12 Collective action figure, which is based on the black suit / silver symbol look that Superman sported after his brush with death at the hands of Doomsday. As the name suggests, the Recovery Suit helped the resurrected Superman to heal using solar energy. It also supercharged his hair follicles for optimum beard and mullet growth.

That said, Mezco is giving fans options when it comes to his look thanks to interchangeable heads. There's clean cut hair and beard, clean shaven with mullet, angry beard with mullet, and calm beard with mullet. Now, they could have stopped there, but there are a ton of additional accessories where that came from (they even included a tattered Superman cape and flagpole to recreate the Death of Superman cover). A full breakdown can be found below.

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands

Fitted suit with 'House of El' family crest

Ammunition bandolier with removable belts

Thigh harness with weapon storage (removable)

Thigh strap (removable)

Knee-high boots

Rocket boots (removable)

One (1) pair of Eradicator glasses

One (1) Cyborg Superman head

One (1) tattered Superman cape (attaches to flagpole)

One (1) flagpole (attaches to base)

One (1) flagpole base

Two (2) Kryptonian-issued weapons

Two (2) rocket thruster FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

The Superman Recovery Suit Edition One:12 Collective Action Figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $95 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's set to arrive in April 2024, and you won't be charged until the figure is on it's way to your doorstep.