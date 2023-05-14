Superman & Lois "Collision Course" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Collision Course", the tenth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 30th and from the sound of things, some uncomfortable truths are about to come out. According to the synopsis, Lois tries to get to the truth about an old case by interviewing Peia while Kyle starts to get very suspicious about a local meta-human. It also sounds like there will be some tension between Jordan and Sarah as well. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Superman & Lois?

Last week, The CW started rolling out information about its fall programming, and that included decisions on some of its existing original series. Walker Independence, Kung Fu, and The Winchesters were all cancelled last week, while Walker got a renewal. The jury is still out when it comes to Superman & Lois as well as the other DC show on the network, freshman series Gotham Knights, with there being some reports that only one of those two will go forward — and with a reduced episode count for the fall. However, earlier this year DC Studios heat James Gunn made comments that makes it sound like Superman & Lois could have a future — though where is at this point a mystery.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn told reporters during a presentation in January.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Collision Course" airs May 30th.