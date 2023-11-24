Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Gets Its Biggest Deal Ever For Black Friday
The massive Christopher Reeve Superman 5-film 4K UHD Blu--ray set is down to its lowest price ever.
To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. brought four classic Christopher Reeve Superman films to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (plus the Richard Donner Cut of Superman II) as part of a 5-film box set. If you're looking for a holiday gift that a Superman fan would love, you'll be happy to know set is currently available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for Black Friday priced at $64.99, which is 52% off the list price and an all-time low.
The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray with a digital download code. The full list of special features for each film can be found below.
Superman: The Movie
Studio description: A box-office smash, an Academy Award-winner and a fan favourite since it first flew into theaters, Superman: The Movie assembles a cast and creative contingent as only a big movie can. As its heart (and for three sequels) is Christopher Reeve's intelligent, affectionate portrayal of a most human Man of Steel. Reeve, Marlon Brando (Jor-El), Gene Hackman (Lex Luthor) and Margot Kidder (Lois Lane) give performances that fuel the film's aura of legend. Watching Superman isn't just like being a kid again. It's better. Includes theatrical version on both 4K Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray.
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
- The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
- Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
- Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
- Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
- Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
- TV Spot
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut
Studio description: Theatrical cut. Unwittingly released from Phantom Zone imprisonment, three superpowered Planet Krypton criminals (Terence Stamp, Sarah Douglas and Jack O'Halloran) plan to enslave Earth – just when Superman (Christopher Reeve) decides to show a more romantic side to Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). Gene Hackman also returns as Lex Luthor in this sequel that features a top supporting cast, witty Richard Lester direction, and visuals that astound and delight.
The Richard Donner Cut. Director Richard Donner began shooting Superman II while concurrently filming Superman: The Movie, though the theatrical version of the film was ultimately directed by Richard Lester. In 2006, Donner's original unique vision was released for the first time. Jor-El (Marlon Brando in footage cut from the theatrical version) appears in key scenes that amplify Superman lore and deepen the relationship between father and son. Lois Lane plots more schemes to unmask Clark Kent as Superman. With so many changes, large and small, including a different beginning and resolution, this version is an eye-opening alternate experience.
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
- Superman's Soufflé – Deleted scene
- Fleischer Studios' Superman vintage cartoons
- First Flight
- The Mechanical Monster
- Billion Dollar Limited
- The Arctic Giant
- The Bulleteers
- The Magnetic Telescope
- Electric Earthquake
- Volcano
- Terror on the Midway
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman III
Studio description: Meet Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), a naive computer-programming natural. For him a keyboard is a weapon – and, as a result, Superman faces the microelectronic menace of his life. Christopher Reeve reprises his signature role, deepening his character's human side as Clark Kent sees Lana Lang (Annette O'Toole) at a Smallville High class reunion. And when the Man of Steel becomes his own worst enemy after exposure to Kryptonite, Reeve pulls off both roles with dazzling skill. Relive Superman III with all its heart, heroism and high-flying humor.
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Save my baby
- To the rescue
- Making up
- Going to see the boss
- Hatching the plan
- The con
- Rooftop ski
- Boss wants this to go
- Superman honored
- Gus' speech
- Hanging up on Brad
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Studio description: Christopher Reeve not only dons the title hero's cape for the fourth time but also helped develop the movie's provocative theme: nuclear disarmament. To make the world safe for nuclear arms merchants, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) creates a new being to challenge the Man of Steel: the radiation-charged Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow). The two foes clash in an explosive extravaganza that sees Superman save the Statue of Liberty, plug the volcanic eruption of Mount Etna and rebuild the demolished Great Wall of China.
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
- Superman 50th anniversary special – 1988 TV special
- Deleted scenes
- Clark's morning
- Jeremy's letter
- Superman's visit
- Nuclear Man's prototype
- Metropolis after hours
- Lex ponders
- Flying sequence (extended scene)
- Battle in Smallville
- Battle in the U.S.S.R.
- Nuclear arms race
- Superman's sickness
- Red alert
- By my side
- Lark and Lacy say goodbye
- No borders
- Theatrical trailer
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles