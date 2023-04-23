Doctor Strange Takes a Meeting With Moon Knight in New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange has returned to life, having been killed in 2021's Death of Doctor Strange. Now that he's back as Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, the Avenger is already dealing with death once more. In the latest run's debut issue last month, it was revealed long-time Strange nemesis Aggamon has been murdered, with Strange's wife Clea being framed as the one who murdered the rival Sorcerer Supreme.

Now, the two are counting on Moon Knight to help them with their issues. In previews for Doctor Strange #2, Strange and Clea ask Marc Spector to look after the parents of a child seemingly being possessed by Nightmare.

"After Death of Doctor Strange, after Strange, we open the next act in our ongoing saga of the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange #1!" MacKay previously said of his take on the character. "It's been really exciting to have the opportunity to not only continue exploring the magical side of the Marvel Universe with the inhabitants of 177A Bleecker Street, but to follow the lives of the Stranges as the last year and a half has put them through the wringer. Pasqual has been putting together a truly magical book, and I'm super psyched to show people what's in store for Stephen and Clea Strange- and of course, we won't be giving them any time off after recent events..."

