Doctor Strange Returns From the Dead In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead no more. Come Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise next week, the Sorcerer Supreme will return to life somewhere far from Earth. In charge of Strange's resurrection is Tradd Moore, the breakout artist from Silver Surfer: Black and All-New Ghost Rider. As one might expect from the artist, the preview for the upcoming mini-series is as psychedelic as you would think.

"FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own," the book's synopsis reads. "Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you've never seen!"

Due out November 23rd, Fall Sunrirse will follow the iconic sorcerer as he fights for his life back. In the current Strange title, Clea serves as Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, taking over for her former lover upon his death last year. Keep scrolling to see the preview pages distributed by Marvel.