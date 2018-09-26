‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Reveals Major Universe 11 Elimination Shake-Up

The latest issue of the Dragon Ball Super manga took us into the final rounds of the Tournament of Power, with Goku and the remaining Universe 7 fighters squaring off against their final competitors, Jiren and his Universe 11 teammates, Toppo and Dyspo.

Fans of the Dragon Ball Super anime will remember full well that the final rounds of the anime ToP also came down to these same fighters. However, the manga has rocked fan expectations, by throwing in a major shakeup when it comes to Universe 11’s path to elimination in ToP, in a way that redefines some key characters!

Warning – SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The final round of the tournament saw Universe 7 attack Universe 11 on two fronts: with Goku incapacitated, Vegeta was forced to unlock new power to battle Jiren one-on-one, while Freeza took sadistic pleasure in trapping Toppo and Dyspo on a broken piece of the arena, teasing them with imminent elimination. Vegeta’s power-up couldn’t hold back Jiren for too long, and Freeza had to tag-team the Pride Trooper alongside Android 17, once Vegeta went down. While Jiren was contending with combined attacks of Freeza and No. 17, the broken piece of arena that Toppo and Dyspo were standing on began to fall apart. Dyspo called for Jiren to abandon the attack and help them, but Jiren had a simple response to the call for aid:

“I’ll finish this alone. Observe from the bench, you two.”

Indeed, Jiren allows both Toppo and Dyspo to fall from their perch and be eliminated from the ToP. This is a pretty massive change from the anime, which made the final battle between Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, No. 17, Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo a much longer event. Toppo and Dyspo each got to hold the spotlight for some of the final ToP episodes; it took the combined power of Gohan and Golden Freeza to defeat Dyspo, while Toppo got a much bigger arc about becoming a God of Destruction, in a battle that pushed Vegeta to push himself to a new limit in order to win.

The Dragon Ball Super manga hasn’t been at all shy about making some big changes to the ToP elmination order, and has been noticeably more concerned with fleshing out the main story arcs (like Goku, Jiren, and Ultra Instinct), rather than indulging in each new ToP opponent like Dyspo, Toppo, or Aniraza, as the anime did. The stage is now set for the anime to enter the final fight of the Top arc, as Goku has now manifested the full Ultra Instinct power.

