DSTLRY Reveals First Look Preview of Mirka Andolfo's Blasfamous #1 (Exclusive)

Mirka Andolfo and DSTLRY are teaming up for a brand new series, and we've got an exclusive preview to get you ready for the big debut. The new series is titled Blasfamous, and is set in a world of angels, demons, and god-like pop stars. The horror comedy series explores a world where angels and demons are thriving as the world over worships these viral pop stars, and the reigning queen of pop is a star named Clelia. As you can see in our preview, Clelia has earned the title of America's Favorite Blessed One for several reasons, and she continues to earn adulation and goodwill with miracles for her fans. She will soon be challenged for that top spot though, and it remains to be seen if she can fend off this unforeseen threat. You can check out the full preview on the next slide.

"With each of my series I love conjuring new fictions of fantasy and wonder wrapped around some of the hottest sociological issues we face in reality," Andolfo said in the series' announcement. "Blasfamous picks apart what it means to worship-whether it's a prophet or popstar. It's also a new opportunity to draw some of the most lavish and exhilarating spectacles of my career, with an oversized canvas to make every page truly sing."

Blasfamous #1features a stellar array of covers as well, and you can check out all of the new covers and the full preview on the next slide. You can also find the official description of the series below.

"From international superstar Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Mercy, Unnatural, Harley Quinn, Punchline...) comes a new horror comedy that only Andolfo can deliver-asking the question: how many fans is your soul worth? In a world where pop stars have ascended to divinity, and the masses bow in veneration to a new generation of viral superstars, angels and demons thrive on this exaltation, and revel in this spotlight that grants them unimaginable power.

Clelia, the reigning queen of pop, finds her throne shaken by a newcomer radiating with enigmatic charm. As her fans waver and the public eye threatens to wander, Clelia and her demonic agent, Father Lev, are thrust into a battle for dominance on this exhilarating stage of music and mysticism. How far will they go to defend her reign and unravel the mystery of this sensational new threat?

Mixing the sacred and profane, Harvey Award-winning Mirka Andolfo effortlessly merges the mythological urban fantasy of American Gods with the sardonic wit of The Good Place in a brand new dark series featuring stunning visual and narrative intensity set in the glittering world of pop music."

