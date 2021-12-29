Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/29/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Timeless #1, Swamp Thing: Green Hell #1, and Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it!

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1038

I have kind of a love/hate relationship with the current story in Action Comics and, as such, I have something of a love/hate relationship with Action Comics #1038. On the love side of things is that the book is, artistically, beautiful. There isn’t a page of this book—both in the main story and in the Martian Manhunter backup feature—that isn’t a treat for the eyes, both in terms of the actual drawing but in the colors as well. There’s a richness that is just wonderful. As for the story, specifically “The Warworld Saga” part three, the characterization of Superman here is also something to love. There is such beautiful humanity in Superman even in this grim moment and while, as a fan I don’t “get” why we even need this story and indeed have had some questions about Superman’s overall narrative trajectory for some time, there’s something just so wholesome but also dignified in how Phillip K. Johnson is presenting things. It’s a good book, just gloomy and grim and it kind of pulls everything down a bit for a character so rooted in hope. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #3

With only seven issues, Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #3 has some fairly high stakes in terms of what the issue needs to do for the series, narratively and unfortunately, it fails on almost every level. This is the issue that should be offering readers some explanation of what is going on and what the endgame of the antagonist is, but instead all the issue offers is a convoluted mess poorly considered bad guy monologuing that leaves the reader more confused than before. On top of that, the creative choice to literally repeat the same scene over and over in the name of showing what each hero was experiencing in the moment was, to put it very bluntly, stupid considering that the two heroes were in exactly the same spot both physically and metaphorically. This issue, like the series thus far, has been little more than an unnecessary mess that does a disservice to the characters and the talent involved. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #4

Writer Brandon Thomas pulls off a tremendous feat with Aquaman: The Becoming #4, making an issue light on action and heavy on character background and an extensive dialogue exchange compelling and fun to read. This is in large part thanks to Scott Koblish’s artwork which keeps the characters and panel work engaging throughout the beats of the story and the reveals that come along with it. Colorist Adriano Lucas once again elevates the already great visual material to new heights though, making this one pop on the page like few other comics on the stands these days. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC VS. VAMPIRES #3

The intrigue and deception is really beginning to kick in and DC Vs. Vampires is doing a solid job of showing off its fangs with the strongest issue of the mini-series to date. Whereas DCeased gave us a threat that was “in your face” for the heroes of the DC Universe, DC Vs. Vampires uses betrayal and espionage to create a sense of danger that works well while also acting as a guilty pleasure for those looking to see their favorite heroes unable to step up to the challenge and save their own lives. The series has gotten better with every issue released and I look forward to see if this remains the case for Tynion, Rosenberg, and Schmidt. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE INC. #4

The pacing in Deathstroke Inc. #4 is nothing short of shocking as it reveals the core twist and delivers the inevitable fight established in the series premiere… 3 issues ago. That pacing pays off, however, over any extensively stretched long game, as issue #4 provides a series of deliriously twisted action sequences. It begins with Deathstroke and Black Canary finally dueling before ratcheting up the stakes to an unbelievable degree. Even as time and space get a bit twisted, the changes are so thrilling there’s never any urge to question events. Reality is being reshaped and the form it takes is something irresistible. So whether Deathstroke and Canary are on the same or at one another’s throats, Deathstroke Inc. continues to deliver outstanding action in a very stylish vision of DC’s greatest villains. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1046

Detective Comics continues to shift pieces around as Arkham Tower rises over Gotham City. The new mental institution is used as a backdrop as several characters contemplate new starts or look to confront various issues. While the lead story by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora is mostly transitory in nature, the backup by Stephanie Phillips and David Lapham shows just how hard it will be for Arkham Tower to overcome the long shadow and reputation of the former Arkham Asylum. This comic is mostly setting up the next major arc of the Batbooks, with more mood setting and piece laying than actual story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE FLASH #777

Adam, Pasarin, and Ryan continue telling the story of Wally West once again donning the Crimson Cowl of the Flash and like the previous entries, have found a solid balance between superhero moments and character exploration. The Flash manages to tell some big superhero stories which appropriately wields its artwork in order to tell the epic tale, as Wally attempts to work alongside a gaggle of magic users and prove how he is a different speedster from his uncle Barry. The Scarlest Speedster’s book remains good old-fashion superhero shenanigans and sometimes, that can be enough. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #10

A lot of people look at issues of comics in which not a lot of action happens or in which the focus is more on characters and their development and call them filler. They get annoyed by the connective tissue that expands the idea of who these characters are and moves things to the next chapter of their overall story and sometimes, those criticisms are correct. But for Harley Quinn #10, what some would see as “filler” might be some of the most elegant, nuanced, and insightful work with Harley in a long time. The issue highlights how far Harley has come and how her personal growth impacts her relationship with Ivy. In life, there are rarely storybook endings to chapters and that’s the case here for these two but this issue shows us a Harley who is finally strong enough in her sense of self that she is able to help the person she loves find that same clarity—all while setting the stage for what is likely to be a very exciting and action-filled story to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

THE HUMAN TARGET #3

The Human Target is a perfectly fine comic with very solid artwork and a slightly obnoxious plotline. In this issue, Chance follows a lead involving Booster Gold, which ties his goofy bagel business back to Lex Luthor’s would-be murder. Meanwhile, both Chance and Ice have to deal with the harassment of Guy Gardner, who is basically stalking Chance for the crime of spending time with Gardner’s ex. While the comic is really selling the noir mystery angle well (with a pretty nifty contrast of using a pastel color palette instead of the using shades of grey), I really disliked how….smarmy and clever the protagonist was. Chance is continuously one-upping Guy (and Booster Gold) throughout the issue. Neither of these heroes are known for being bright, but the ways in which Chance shows how much better he is than Gardner get to be ridiculous by the end of the issue. I don’t have any particular affection for Gardner, but anyone who does will likely detest his treatment in this issue. He’s shown as the ultimate chump and I wonder if that’s how this comic will treat every member of the JLI save for the ones who fall in love with the title character. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70

Who knew the Royal Flush Gang would be one of the most surprising and entertaining Justice League villains of the year? Turns out that is the case though in Justice League #70, as Brian Michael Bendis paints them in a light that actually has me looking more forward to their segments than the League’s. They’re a breath of fresh air in this series and seeing the League attempt to get to the bottom of their actual plan creates opportunities for delightful exchanges, and Phil Hester and Romulo Fajardo Jr’s artwork is a perfect fit for the story’s tone and blockbuster action. Meanwhile, Ram V, Sumit Kumar, Jose Marzan Jr, and Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Rob Leigh deliver another excellent entry of “Justice League Dark,” and while the issue doesn’t necessarily move the overall story forward in a major way, the characters play off each other so well that just watching them interact is reward enough, especially when the issue is this stunning artistically. I’d read a full 22 pages of “Justice League Dark” every month to be honest, but as of right now, Justice League #70 provides quite the one-two punch, and the series seems to be back on track. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

ROBIN #9

Robin #9 brings the Lazarus Island tournament to its climax, but the series monthly climax replaces regular artist Gleb Melnikov for a disappointing downgrade. What’s on the page is competently told, but lacks the swift action and propulsize layouts which make Melnikov an essential superhero action artist and Robin a must-read. With more familiar depictions and dull framings, it’s easy to recognize the familiar rhythms of this finale. There’s still fun to be had as various rivals change their attitudes to survive and the cliffhanger at the end is a welcome invitation, but Robin #9 still falls far short in its climax of the mighty expectations this series has earned. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN ’78 #5

Superman ’78 arrives at the inevitable showdown that’s so familiar and satisfying in this vein of films. It’s time for Superman to fight back against Brainiac and the plot and stakes that set up this climax are all clearly addressed. It’s the style in which Superman makes his arrival that makes Superman ’78 such a compelling read and a clear spiritual sequel to Richard Donner’s films. As Superman bids farewell to his parents and goes through an excruciating process to return to fighting stature, his words are filled with warmth and wisdom. They directly address core themes of both the character and this story’s earlier films. It’s easy to hear Reeves’ own voice in one’s head as the dialogue bubbles run across the page. What’s more is Torres’ impressive depiction of Brainiac’s scientific processes that adds gravitas to proceedings on earth and space. Even when presenting a familiar segment of the “script,” Superman ’78 #5 captures the magic of the movies it emulates. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #1

In a day and age where reboots, revivals, and reinventions reign supreme, Swamp Thing: Cold Hell takes the best approach to delivering a fresh and unexpected take on a beloved concept while also honoring what really makes the character special. Future installments might lean more heavily in humanoids waging battle with monstrous threats, and for those fans hoping to see the Green attempting to claim the Earth once and for all, this debut issue teases how such a feat is entirely possible. The book is grim and gruesome, all while highlighting the highs and lows of what it really means to be a monster. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TASK FORCE Z #3

Task Force Z has branded itself as the anti-Suicide Squad… until this issue quite literally suggests the two groups are one and the same. That said, the character work with Jason Todd here is beginning to gain some steam. The inner conflict the character has suffered over the years is beginning to peak through and finally take form, and that’s when the Red Hood is at his best. Coupled with a few shocking reveals, Task Force Z is on the right path, albeit the journey there has been a bit too inconsistent. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10

The events of the “Future State” storyline are beginning to creep their way into the main Teen Titans Academy storyline—but this time around, the looming chaos has the potential to be so much more rewarding. As Red X and Nevermore’s journey potentially tees up the literal apocalypse, many of the other heroes from multiple incarnations of Titans have to grapple with what’s next. While the fluctuation between those two extremes is a tad jarring, the character moments that ensue are still entertaining, and set up some significant tension in the future. Given how Teen Titans Academy has approached its ever-growing roster thus far, I can’t help but be excited to see where this all goes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

Peter confronts the hospitalizing-condition wreaking havoc on his spider-senses in sequences both literal and metaphorical, to similarly impressive effects. There is a handful of keeping up various subplots, but the thrust of The Amazing Spider-Man #83 centers on Peter’s struggle with recovery as he first struggles in physical therapy and then in an ill-advised return to superhero activities. Sprinkled amidst these sequences are glimpses of Peter’s mindscape. Whether they’re read as dreams or visual metaphors for Peter’s thoughts, these work to stunning effect – specifically the construction of Peter’s spider-senses. It makes for a moving narrative about the struggles encountered in the wake of an injury and even though fans are already counting down Peter’s return, it’s clear that he’s expected to earn it just like his Uncle taught him. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4

At last! The mystery of Stephen Strange’s murder has stepped forth leaps and bounds in an arc that’d make Benoit Blanc blush. Perhaps that speaks more to the inconsistencies of this event as a whole, as the plot and pacing are entirely all too over the place. The book is angled as a massive ensemble piece, yet it dedicates entirely too much time to its protagonist. That’d be all fine and well, except this version of Strange is all too hallow and stripped of anything we’ve seen him with prior. They’re trying to flesh out a character’s decades-long history within the span of just a few issues, and it’s just not clicking. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN #2

Wilson Fisk is unhinged, and the rest of the world is quickly following suit. Devil’s Reign examines the real-world dangers super-powered people would pose to those going about their everyday life. Despite Kingpin being the megalomaniac behind this all, Zdarsky rights the character with care, imparting a sense of trust and understanding with even the greasiest and grimiest of characters. There are tones of Civil War with this, and virtually ever other Superhero vs. Superhero event, but Zdarsky and company put an entirely fresh spin on it. Even at its darkest, there’s still a sense of hope—and that’s what’s going to end up setting this tale apart from the rest. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19

Valance embarks on his first mission under command of Darth Vader, which will not only put his tactical abilities to the test, but also test his emotional mettle, as his target has a surprising connection to the past. The rest of the bounty hunters, meanwhile, strategize and heal while developing a plan to rendezvous with Valance. Vader, unlike other storylines in this Bounty Hunters series, has finally found a reason to make use of Valance and give him narrative momentum, with this issue likely being a relief to readers who have suffered through previous, aimless installments in the series. The action is exciting and intense, while shedding insight into Valance’s past and hinting at more layers for the character. The rest of the characters, on the other hand, are largely committed to one location, delivering us nothing but a bit of stereotypical banter, which only slightly moves their story forward. However, by comparison to most of the rest of the series, even being partially engaging is an improvement from not at all being engaging, which is keeping our hopes alive for the direction the rest of this storyline pursues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

TIMELESS #1

The end of the year is always an interesting time for stories. With the final weeks of the calendar typically full of real-life events and celebrations that, for many, tend to take precedence over works of fiction, it’s a time ripe for a bit of reflection as well as a bit of setup to prepare for what’s to come in the new year. With 2021 coming to a close, Marvel Comics is doing that in Timeless #1, a one-shot centering around Kang the Conqueror, but in a way that positions him less as a villain and more as just a character in a much larger story set to unfold in the new year. It’s an interesting approach to not only the character but to a new year of stories, and it’s one that is both of the moment and that has a great deal of momentum. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

Wastelanders: Star-Lord picks up immediately where Old Man Star-Lord left the story and adds nothing of consequence. The narrative is a carnival barker’s showcase of reminders about all of the heroes that died in the pages of a much more engaging comic book more than a decade ago. Star-Lord continues a trope that was put to rest at the end of his previous miniseries to address characters he often has a tenuous connection with. It’s all depicted with minimal fashion, as even the killing wounds depicted are barely noticeable, and a twist that barely qualifies. It’s an astonishingly brazen cash grab as the corpse of Old Man Logan continues to take a beating. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

CROSS TO BEAR #3



Cross to Bear #3 is far and away the best of the series, though it still has room to improve. The story has taken its characters on a more traditional western journey, a tale of cowboys hot on a trail and a dangerous mission lurking beneath the surface. With a simplified plot, Cross to Bear has found a way to shine a little brighter. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DUNE: A WHISPER OF CALADAN SEAS #1

Thus far, BOOM! Studios’ Dune comics have mostly been impenetrable, dull exercises in intrigue and politics with little to invest in emotionally. Those who’ve indulged in the comics may then be surprised that Dune finds its heart in A Whisper of Caladan Sea. The issue stumbles in its first few pages—the narration contradicts the visuals, and the art lacks the depth to convey the Battle of Arrakeen’s scale. But it isn’t really about the battle, but about a group of Atreides soldiers trapped in a supply cave, waiting to die or for rescue. It plays out like a war story about soldiers trapped in a foxhole, with the Jongleur’s psychic storytelling abilities allowing for the issue to visually and poetically depicts the group’s longing for home. The thick lines and simple, expressive characters look like something from a woodcut. The coloring, which looks like oils, is brilliantly leveraged to contrast the cave’s darkness with the chaos of the battle and beauty of Caladan, rendered in Mediterranean hues that make it feel as distant as possible from the Dunes of Arakkis. A Whisper of Caldan Seas doesn’t have much in the way of plot. It reads like a moment, but that moment’s emotive storytelling will stick with you. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FIREFLY #35



Firefly #35 is the picturesque quiet before the storm. The penultimate issue of this Firefly series forces the Serenity crew into positions where they must make difficult choices. That artwork uses shadow and light and deft coloring to drive hope the beauty of Earth That Was, making a convincing case for why these characters might want to leave everything they knew behind and settle down there. All that remains is to see what choices they make and what it means for everyone around them. This time, it isn’t about playing the “big damn hero,” but a question of what comes next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ICE CREAM MAN #27

Ice Cream Man #27 provides readers with an inversion of Kafka’s The Metamorphosis as a cockroach named Grg finds itself transformed into the man Greg, complete with a career, family, and fixed-rate mortgage. It’s a premise that embraces its inherent absurdity to excellent comic effect. Each step in Grg’s journey provides readers with some startling juxtapositions and often wild imagery, which never overstays its welcome before moving onto the next phase. Greg’s comparisons of his human and insect lives offer some introspection about modern society – enough that readers won’t struggle to make some haphazard analogies of their own. While not exact in its approach, the overall effect of witnessing middle-class American life as a bizarre, unnatural trap is every bit as appealing as it is revealing and makes for an amusing tryst with literary homage. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MANIFEST DESTINY #45

Manifest Destiny #45, returning after a very long hiatus, provides readers with a travelogue to its final destination. These pages are filled with incident, but much of it occurs quickly and its spaced across weeks (or months) of travel across western North America. Each moment resonates with significance. Every interaction with Sacajawea’s son is particularly poignant, providing flashes of character based upon subtle cues. There are plenty of grander moments as well, including another gruesome death before arriving at the west coast. What’s most notable about this interstitial space establishing the series’ final setting and conflict is its depiction of what is now the western United States. Flourishes of forest and looming hills showcase the natural beauty of the world these men aim to conquer. It often highlights the contrast between what they bring with them and what is already present – distilling thematic cues from across Manifest Destiny into an ongoing vibe. Often beautiful to witness and terrible to contemplate, Manifest Destiny promises a potent finale whenever it might arrive. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

NOT ALL ROBOTS #5



The first volume of Not All Robots ends with a bit of worldbuilding and a reminder that the threat of obsolescence brings out unmatched cruelty. For her “murder” of Snowball (when the robot was about to kill her children,) the human Cheryl is sentenced to exile in the radioactive wastes outside of the bubble cities controlled by robots. The family at the heart of the series breaks apart, with the kids following Cheryl while the robot-defending husband remains alone in safety. Framing this is a slow pullback to what life is like outside of the bubble cities, a lawless place where both humans and obsolete robots are discarded. While the messaging of this satire has gotten a bit lost, there’s a compelling story starting to form that should be the focus of the next volume. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #23

Once & Future always continues to expand this amazing world of myths and legends in new and exciting ways, and Once & Future #23 keeps the series’ hit streak alive. Kieron Gillen brings the two Arthur’s forces closer to their inevitable collision while he fleshes out the book’s core trio even further as they look to survive with their backs against the wall. Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain are always gold together, and they shine here too, delivering a clever twist on Jack and the Beanstalk as well as a hook for next issue that will make the wait excruciatingly long. There are a lot of characters running around in this particular issue, but Gillen never shortchanges them and the appearances feel substantive to the larger-scale story. Once & Future is as good as comics get, and this is another perfect example of why. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

POWER RANGERS #14

If you were worried about “The Eltarian War” not delivering on the hype, you can put those fears to rest, as Power Rangers #14 is everything you want and hope for in a Power Rangers comic. That’s not hyperbole either, as Ryan Parrott, Francesco Mortarino, Christian Prunesti, Raul Angulo, and Ed Dukeshire fill this issue with moments that longtime fans of the franchise thought they would never see, like Zordon being an absolute badass in battle or a last page match-up that… well, let’s just say next issue can’t get here soon enough on that one. Mortarino, Prunesti, and Angulo managed to outdo themselves once again as well, with electric action sequences and comedic moments that will have you loving Baboo, Squatt, Goldar, and Finster as much as the Rangers. This event has continued to deliver, and that doesn’t seem to be changing as we near the finish line. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #1

The Power Rangers Unlimited one-shots expanded the Power Rangers mythology in some key ways, but Power Rangers Universe looks to take what was built in Edge of Darkness and up the ante ten-fold, and for the most part, it succeeds. The new miniseries goes big with its scale and story, taking things back to the distant past and setting the foundation for the origin of the Phantom Ranger, though the character only really figures into the beginning and end of the first issue. Most of the book deals with the Morphin Masters, and there is going to be a lot of conversation around the much-vaunted yet still quite mysterious beings that play such an important role in the Ranger universe. Writer Nicole Andelfinger sufficiently grounds these fabled characters before making that reveal, and that was definitely the right way to go about it, as you feel connected to several of them as people before you have to factor in what they mean to the greater story. It immerses you further into this unknown world, as does Simone Ragazzoni and Mattia Iacono’s lovely artwork, which punctuates dialogue scenes with big and vibrant colors while also making the action set pieces feel larger than life. Granted, you could’ve perhaps trimmed some of the issue’s dialogue a bit (there is quite a bit of it), but it never overstayed its welcome for me, and I felt it drew me to the characters in a welcome way. There’s a lot to process in this issue, but I think it’s worth it, and the series holds major promise. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS #1

Stray Dogs is sometimes a hard series to get through, but you get the necessary payoff and resolution in the core series to help balance that out. You don’t get that with these short stories, so for some, it could be more challenging to read this since it doesn’t have that resolution by book’s end. That said, Dog Days is a worthwhile addition to that original series and world, and fans of the series won’t want to miss out on what Dog Days has to offer. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWEET PAPRIKA #6

Meeting the parents can be a stressful moment in any relationship, especially when you have one as… complicated as Paprika and Dill’s. Mirka Andolfo and Simon Tessuto continue to explore Paprika’s issues with guilt and her father while simultaneously exploring her hesitation with Dill. All of that is blended in a surreal smoothie of intrigue and backstabbing as well as hilarious lighthearted moments that will stick with you, like say Dill giving Bean a bath in Paprika’s Bidet. Also, Bean is a treasure and I will hear nothing to the contrary. Andolofo and Tessuto’s artwork is fantastic throughout the issue, including the aforementioned meeting with Momma Paprika, and those last few pages will make the wait till February’s next issue release all the more challenging. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5