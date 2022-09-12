Eric Jones, Comic Artist for Batman and Little Gloomy, Dies at 51

Eric Jones, a cartoonist whose wide variety of work included art for DC, IDW, and First Second, has passed away. He was 51 years old. Jones's passing was first announced by Landry Q. Walker, Jones's friend and a frequent collaborator, via social media. Popverse was the first to report the news in detail, and according the artist's family, they believe he passed away in his sleep due to complications from sleep apnea. Jones worked on the comics adaptation of the popular Cartoon Network series Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and did some Star Wars comics for IDW Publishing.

Jones's comic book debut was a pin-up in an issue of Mr. Monster in the 1980s, and he would go on to work on a number of indie comics in the '90s and early 2000s, including Filthy Habits from Aeon Comics; Tron, and Little Gloomy from Slave Labor Graphics; and Disney's Comic Zone. His most recognizable work came in 2008, when Jones collaborated with Walker on Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the Eighth Grade.

"Heard the tragic news that Eric Jones has passed away," said editor Michael Siglain via Twitter. "Eric always brought a sense of fun to his art. He was a wonderful artist, collaborator, & friend. Check out his work on Little Gloomy, Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Star Wars. It will bring a smile to your face."

Image Comics added, "Stunned and saddened to learn of this tragic loss. Eric Jones' family and friends are in our thoughts."

At the time of his passing, he was working on the second volume of The Infinite Adventures of Supernova, the first volume of which -- another collaboration with Walker -- was titled Pepper Page Saves the Universe! and was released in February 2021. Jones was excited to continue the series, and had recently shared some preview pages from the project online.

"For my part I want to take this moment to shine a light on who Eric was in this industry. He worked himself to exhaustion over and over again, creating stories for so many established properties as well as his own labor of love books," Walker told Popverse in their obituary. "He was an artistic perfectionist the likes of which I have never seen. He reinvented his art style time and time again, tailoring his approach to create new and unique line work for every project he touched."

Walker is believed to have drawn the flyer for the first-ever Green Day live show, and years later would work on concept art for American Idiot. Landry and Jones's Little Gloomy was adapted into an animated, renamed Scary Larry, on Canal+ in 2012. The French-language series was later dubbed into English for KidsClick.

Jones is survived by his wife, Erin Saul. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, fans, and collaborators during this difficult time.