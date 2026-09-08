5 Times Magneto Proved He Was the World’s Most Dangerous Mutant

Magneto has been a hero for a long time now, but for years he bounced between hero, villain, and antihero, and he proved to be one of the most dangerous mutants alive. Magneto was the first villain the X-Men fought in X-Men #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He created the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and stood for everything that Professor Charles Xavier taught against. He saw the atrocities the world inflicted on anyone it saw as different, and living through the Holocaust made him realize that mutants would always be in danger from bigots and racists. He was so convinced that humans wouldn’t stop until mutants were dead or enslaved that he believed his actions were right and just.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, Magneto took part in some of the most devastating and deadly attacks and actions in Marvel Comics history. He also proved why he was the one mutant no one could trust.

5) Manipulating the UN

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto tried to redeem himself when he began to accept Professor Xavier’s beliefs, but then he realized he had to do something or the world would turn on the mutant heroes, even more than it already did. He agreed to stand trial for his past crimes, and this was the “Trial of Magneto” storyline that ran in Uncanny X-Men #200 (1985) by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. While this seemed honorable, there was a tribunal of world governments that considered him a global threat and determined his guilt or innocence.

When Fenris attacked to avenge their father, Baron von Strucker, Magneto saved everyone there. After this, the judge acknowledged Magneto’s humanity. The trial was never completed, but with Magneto gone to help Xavier, who suffered a heart attack, the judge said the trial was over, and the X-Men had to face the court of public opinion instead. Magneto was not found innocent or guilty, and he showed he was above standing trial for his crimes. Magneto did something no other mutant could do. He stood trial after decades of crimes and left a free man.

4) Sent Sentinels to Attack Mutants in San Francisco

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This happened in Uncanny X-Men #500 (2008) by Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, Greg Land, and Terry Dodson. At this point in Marvel’s history, the X-Men were relocating to San Francisco, where they would be better accepted and could get away from the increased level of bigotry and hatred on the East Coast. This was also after M-Day, when Magneto had lost his powers along with most of the other mutants in the world. However, he wore a High Evolutionary tech suit to mimic his powers.

When an artist acquired three decommissioned Sentinels for a mutant kitsch art installation, Magneto showed up, used his powers to reactivate them, and then seized control of the robots. Magneto then used them to attack the X-Men as he waited for High Evolutionary to deal with a Dreaming Celestial. This was the least likely thing that anyone could have expected Magneto to do, using the single-most iconic anti-mutant machines to attack mutants.

3) Building Asteroid M

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto always knew that he and other mutants were in danger on Earth, so he got the brilliant idea to just leave the planet. To do so, he proved his might instantly when he created Asteroid M. Asteroid M first appeared in X-Men #5 (1964) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. That is because this was Magneto’s original orbital headquarters, a hollowed-out asteroid with hangars, living quarters, labs, and an observation deck. It is where his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants stayed to be off-planet.

The core feat of this is immense. Magneto’s powers were so great that he was able to hold a multi-cubic-mile asteroid in stable orbit above Earth using his magnetic power alone. He then built and maintained it as a livable space station. A separate space station returned during Chris Claremont and Jim Lee’s run on X-Men in 1991, when he placed Avalon in space as his new base of operations. Asteroid M eventually crashed, and the X-Men used its remnants to create Utopia in San Francisco.

2) Fatal Attractions

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Fatal Attractions” was a mutant crossover storyline that ran during the X-Men’s 30th anniversary. It ran across six chapters of the different mutant comics, and Magneto began building an army. After Magik’s death, Magneto showed up at her funeral with Avalon and asked anyone if they wanted to join him. Colossus defected from the X-Men and joined Magneto. Magneto showed his true power in X-Men #25 (1993) by Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert.

The United Nations implemented the Magneto Protocols, which locked Magneto out of Earth’s magnetic field. Angered, Magneto unleashed his powers and caused a global blackout that killed thousands of people. This was a mutant’s most dangerous action because Magneto single-handedly crippled global civilization. Magneto then used his powers to rip out Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton, which seemed impossible. The only way anyone could stop him was when Professor X finally shut down his brain, which eventually created Onslaught.

1) Ultimatum

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The deadliest and most destructive thing that Magneto ever did in Marvel Comics was starting the “Ultimatum” event. This is the Ultimate Universe version of Magneto on Earth-1610, and this played out in a five-issue miniseries by Jeph Loeb and David Finch in 2008 and 2009. This all started when Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver apparently died, which sent Magneto out to destroy the world in revenge. Magneto put his plan into motion and then snapped Professor X’s neck in the aftermath.

Magneto stole Mjolnir from Thor and then combined it with his magnetic powers to shift the Earth’s axis. This reversed the planet’s magnetic poles and generated the Ultimatum Wave, a global-scale tidal cataclysm that flooded New York City and caused havoc all over the world. This was an extinction-level event and the biggest show of power of any mutant in history. Several heroes died, including Wasp, Nightcrawler, Daredevil, Beast, and Dazzler. This made Magneto the deadliest character in comics.