33 Years Ago, A Fan-Favorite Game Character Sped Onto TV Voiced By A Sitcom Icon

In 1991, Sega Games released a title meant to compete with Nintendo’s Mario brand. Featuring fast-paced gameplay, an engaging soundtrack, and a spiky blue hedgehog fighting evil robots, Sonic The Hedgehog was an instant financial and critical hit, and Sega would go on to produce Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in 1992. By 1993, with the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and Sonic CD looming, Sega turned their attention to expanding the universe of Sonic The Hedgehog far beyond what storytelling the 8- to 16-bit game format of the time would allow.

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While the Archie Comics Sonic The Hedgehog series had been running since 1992, 1993 would be the year the hedgehog made the leap to animation. Voiced by Jaleel White of Steve Urkel fame, Sonic hit the television airwaves alongside his furry friends and automaton enemies in Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog on September 6th, 1993, as the first of two animated adaptations of the game & comic series that would air in the Fall 1993 TV season.

Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog Sticks Close To The Games (& Did It Well)

The plot of Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog is simple— Sonic and his friend Tails the fox face off against the evil Doctor Robotnik and his robots (namely the robot chicken Scratch, the tank-like Grounder, and a robotic monkey named Coconuts), in self-contained short episodes. Most episodes have some sort of gimmick — a new colorful character thrown into the mix, a romance element, a parody of an established trope, or a new setting containing fresh environmental hazards.

Sonic and Tails run around like mad, making clever quips and demonstrating their abilities from the game series, while Robotnik pounds his control panel and screams in impotent rage. Eventually the fox and hedgehog triumph over the bots, and Robotnik is left fuming in humiliation and defeat. A standard no-frills hero-versus-villain episodic setup, leaving plenty of room for the best aspects of Adventures Of Sonic the Hedgehog to shine through— the art and the jokes.

The Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog Was A Video Game Show With Looney-Tunes Style

The planet Mobius, the setting of many stories in Sonic canon, is depicted in Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog as a garish, whimsical wonderland of bright-purple cliffs, zig-zaggy trees, neon yellow skies with orange clouds, and endless wildly swooping roads. The amount of moons the planet has seems up for debate, and silhouettes on the horizon could be buildings or rock outcroppings but either way very are strange.

The architecture stays the course— Robotnik’s lair is a perpetually-leaning observatory being crowded off its mountaintop base by a giant golden statue of the mad bot-builder himself. The homes of Mobius’ innocent citizens straddle the line between bright and bizarre with nonsensically connecting boardwalks, clashing colors, teetering rooftop decorations and windows placed at total random. In one scene in the show’s first episode, the inhabitant of a building with a rainbow-striped awning closes her window, then zips it shut with a zipper, closes a giant latch over it and locks it with a heart-shaped padlock that is over half the size of the window itself.

Check out the opening intro for The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog below:

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If this sounds to you like the background of a Looney Tunes episode, you’re right— Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog are a letter to the Warner Bros’ iconic cartoon franchise in every way. While the comparison between the speedy, blue Sonic and Looney Tunes‘ Road Runner are obvious, more inspiration actually shines through in the dialogue.

Sonic jokes, makes puns, winks and nods at the camera, and in what is probably the show’s biggest homage to Looney Tunes, repeatedly tricks Robotnik and his robots by assuming a variety of comical disguises and tricking them into participating in some farce. Sonic as a carnival barker directs the robots through the door of a circus tent that actually leads off the side of a cliff, and Sonic as an IRS agent delays the robots’ gold-mining operation as his allies set up explosives offscreen. While Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog, like many of its contemporaries, ends its episodes with a PSA from Sonic to his young audience, a “That’s All, Folks!” would not feel remotely out of place.

The Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog Was One Of Many Efforts To Expand The Game’s Universe

While this bright, wild and hilarious cartoon works perfectly well as a standalone adaptation of the Sonic The Hedgehog games, it wasn’t actually entirely standalone. The Archie Comics series was already on its second year of circulation, and story elements such as Sonic’s planet being named Mobius, Sonic’s love of chili dogs, and the idea that he and tails were members of some group of “Freedom Fighters” are found in both Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog and that Archie Comics series.

In fact, Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog was not even the only animated Sonic series premiering at the time, as 12 days later, Sonic The Hedgehog would premiere on ABC, adapting the comic series’ canon more closely including a larger permanent cast, more complex themes and storylines that could stray into dark and frightening territory. All together, these shows and comics would lead the Sonic The Hedgehog brand into a wild, creative, and promising future (that would eventually include everything from a Sonic anime to fully live-action movies), with world-building from continued comics runs and future animated shows garnering a passionate fanbase that easily outpaced the popularity of the games themselves.

With its vibrant visual direction, clear inspiration from cartoon predecessors such as Looney Tunes, place within a larger and rapidly expanding Sonic canon, and its ever-popular narrative of scrappy rebels fighting against sci-fi mechanized oppressors, it’s no surprise that Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog has charmed and entertained audiences from the 1990s to now. Those looking for a fun, lighthearted and smart-mouthed cartoon series (or one colorful enough to burn their eyeballs) would do well to check it out, as would fans of more modern Sonic properties who want to see how it all began. Oh, also the theme song is a crazed classical-fusion remix blending the Sonic game’s intro music with “Hall Of The Mountain King” and “The Flight Of The Bumblebee”, so, that’s a plus.