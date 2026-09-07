5 DC Heroes Who Are Powerful Enough to Go One on One With Galactus (And Win)

Galactus is one of the most formidable forces in the Marvel Universe. He was Galan of Ta’a, one of the last living beings in the last iteration of the universe. He wanted to see what happened when existence ended and he got his wish. He was bathed in the energies of cosmic destruction and rebirth, becoming something entirely new: Galactus. The wielder of the Power Cosmic, he became an important part of the universe’s cosmology, an agent of balance devouring worlds with no malice. He’s one of the most powerful beings in creation; even when his power is at his lowest ebb, he’s still strong enough to battle the heroes of the Earth the heroes to a standstill. The only reason our planet hasn’t been eaten isn’t brute strength, but the heroes figuring out a way to defeat the World Devourer.

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Power levels are higher at DC Comics, but that doesn’t mean that Galactus would be a pushover. He’d still be able to take out the vast majority of heroes on the planet. They’d almost certainly win in the end, but many of them would fall. However, DC’s higher power level means that there are some heroes who can actually defeat Galactus completely on their own. These five DC heroes could fight Galactus solo and win, saving their world from his appetites in a way Marvel heroes never could.

5) Raven

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The Teen Titans are iconic heroes, the group creating some of the most beloved heroes of the last 46 years. The team always had a good balance of power and skill, with their most powerful member being Raven. The daughter of the demon lord Trigon, she was able to tap into vast magical power but had to learn how to keep control of her emotions, lest she become an all-powerful force of destruction. It took years for her to reach her full power, but nowadays, Raven’s magic is akin to that of a god and she has better control over it than ever before. Magic is a powerful force and it can affect Galactus, giving her all the advantage she needs. The only problem with this fight is that in order to win, she would have to tap into her full power, which could be quite dangerous for everyone involved after the fight. She definitely has the power to successfully fight and defeat Galactus, but the outcome might be worse for everyone.

4) Ganthet

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The Guardians of the Universe are one of the most powerful passive forces in the DC Multiverse. The Oans were the first sentient race, evolving into godlike immortals over the course of their existence. Because of their power, they decided to guard the weaker races of the universe (hence the name), creating Manhunters, the Starheart, and finally Green Lantern rings in order to create a peacekeeping force. While most Oans stay on Oa and commune with their fellows, one has taken it upon himself to help the universe more directly and that’s Ganthet. Ganthet would become the “main” Oan in most Green Lantern comics and helped create the Blue Lantern Corps. He has complete control over the energy of willpower and has helped battle Parallax, the Sinestro Corps, the Black Lanterns, Nekron, and many more. It’s hard to say who is more powerful of the two of them, but Ganthet is going to take this fight. He’s used to dealing with enemies like Galactus and has the power and knowledge to figure out a way to win.

3) Superboy-Prime

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Superboy-Prime has earned his redemption, helping battle against Darkseid in DC K.O. He first appeared back in DC Comics Presents #87, the Superman of the “real” world of Earth-Prime, getting to meet the hero he read about for years and learning about his heritage. He helped out in Crisis on Infinite Earths and would return as a villain in the mid ’00s. For a time he was one of the most dangerous villains around for a rather simple reason – he’s a pre-Crisis Kryptonian, so he has the insane power levels of the Silver and Bronze Age. Galactus is one of the most dangerous beings to fight in comics, but for Prime he wouldn’t be all that difficult to beat. Prime can throw planets at his foes, making him the perfect match for the World Devourer. Prime has the power to actually hurt the cosmic giant and can survive anything thrown at him. It would be a titanic tussle between two of the most powerful characters in comics but in the end, Galactus would taste defeat in a way he never had before.

2) The Spectre

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The Spectre is one of the most powerful characters in comics. First appearing back in the Golden Age, slain cop Jim Corrigan was resurrected to become the Spirt of Vengeance, the Spectre. The Angel of God’s Vengeance, the Spectre needs a human host to help it decide who to punish; otherwise, he just takes vengeance against everyone, no matter how small their infraction. Currently, slain JSAer Wildcat has taken up the mantle, getting a second chance at life. The Spectre is exactly the kind of being that would fight against Galactus. He’s wrestled with the Anti-Monitor and has defeated some of the most powerful beings in the multiverse, like the Wizard Shazam, so Galactus wouldn’t be out of his league. The Spectre would use his power to make Galactus suffer like his victims have, and that would be just the beginning of what was in store for the World Devourer. The Spectre’s reality-altering powers would make short work of the planet-killer.

1) Superman

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Superman is DC’s greatest hero, fighting a never-ending battle against evil. We all know his origin by now and what he can do, and it’s honestly not all that surprising to see him put on a list like this. Superman in the modern day isn’t as powerful as he was pre-Crisis, but he’s at a greater level than he’s been in a while. I don’t think he’s powerful enough to just straight knock out Galactus, but the World Devourer is exactly the kind of enemy that Supes would deal with. Once he learned the truth behind Galactus’s powers, he would make it his mission to figure out a way to cure him. That’s just how the Man of Steel rolls; violence is only a last resort. Most people forget that super-intelligence is a part of his power set and he has some of the greatest technology in the universe. He would definitely be able to beat Galactus, but he would do it in a way that no one expected.