Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Archie’ #32

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Archie #32, which closes out the current story and sets the stage for a new status quo in the series.

As on TV’s Riverdale, Cheryl and Jason Blossom’s father is a bad, bad man — and in Archie #32, from writers Mark Waid and Ian Flynn with the art team of Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Jack Morelli, he has the Riverdale gang cornered.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7463]The publisher has provided ComicBook.com with this unlettered preview ahead of the issue's final order cutoff date, which is Monday, June 18.

The issue is filled with enough action that the page count on these preview images jumps all over the issue (likely to avoid spoilers).

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery, and the solicitation text below. You can pre-order a copy by contacting your local comic shop or pre-order a digital copy on ComiXology.

It all comes down to this! The Riverdale gang—held hostage by Cheryl Blossom’s father! Reggie—at last paying for his crimes! And when all is said and done, Riverdale is turned upside down once more!

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Robert Hack and Kelly Fitzpatrick, Peter Krause and Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.