Fan-Favorite Transformers Character Springer Will Make Void Rivals Debut

Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's hit series Void Rivals is about to do a major introduction for Transformers fans, bringing in a very familiar face to The Energon Universe. Skybound and Image Comics announced today that the fan-favorite character Springer, a character recognizable from the original Transformers: The Movie and Transformers cartoon series where he was voiced by Neil Ross, will make his debut in the series with May's Void Rivals #9. Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) writes the series with art by Lorenzo De Felici (Kroma), color sby Matheus Lopes (Step by Bloody Step), and letters by Rus Wooton (Fire Power). Void Rivals #9 will hit comic book shops on May 1, 2024.

"If you needed a reminder, Void Rivals continues to be the series where we debut fan favorite characters and also explore exciting new corners of the Energon Universe," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "We're only halfway through this arc and there's no shortage of surprises to come."

For those not familiar, Springer was the rare Autobot with the ability to change into more than one vehicle, having the ability to transform into both a Cybertronian Helicopter and a Cybertronian Armored Car. He's a wise-cracking fighter who knows his way around a fight and has a joke to spare, in short, a great character for Robert Kirkman to take on. The new issue is described as follows: "In Void Rivals #9, Darak and Solila cling to life deep in the wasteland and find--SPRINGER?! It's the first Energon Universe appearance of everyone's favorite Triple-Changer Autobot!"

Void Rivals concluded its first story arc back in Void Rivals #6 in November, with the upcoming Void Rivals #7 kicking off the second story arc when it debuts in comic shops on March 6.

The Energon Universe started last summer when the first issue of Void Rivals made the surprise reveal of Transformers character Jetfire, introducing the historic new collaboration between Hasbro and Skybound. The series continued with a Transformers comic series from writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson and has since expanded into GI Joe comics including Duke, a limited series from Joshua Williamson (DC's Superman, Dark Ride), Tom Reilly (The Thing) and Jordie Bellaire (W0rldtr33) and Cobra Commander from Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook) and Annalisa Leoni (Oblivion Song).

﻿Void Rivals #9 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Covers for the issue include:

Void Rivals #9 Cover A by Lorenzo De Felici & Matheus Lopes

Void Rivals #9 Cover B by Caspar Wijngaard

Void Rivals #9 Cover C (Connecting) by André Lima Araújo & Chris O'Halloran

Void Rivals #9 Cover D by Lynne Yoshii

Void Rivals #9 Cover E by Tonci Zonjic