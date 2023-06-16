Transformers and G.I. Joe's Energon Universe Continues in Void Rivals #2 First Look (Exclusive)

Skybound and Hasbro continue their new Energon Universe featuring the Transformers and G.I. Joe in the next installment of Void Rivals. This week's release of Void Rivals #1 brought with it a lot of hype, which was originally centered on the Oblivion Song team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Lorenzo De Felici (Kroma), along with colorist Matheus Lopes (Step by Blood Step) and letterer Rus Wooton (Fire Power) offering a big surprise inside its pages. Well, they certainly delivered, with the revelation that Skybound is the new home of Transformers and G.I. Joe comics going forward, as well as both existing in the same shared universe. Now, we have an exclusive look at the next saga in the story.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Void Rivals #2 by Robert Kirkman, Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes, and Rus Wooton. Skybound promises that each issue of Void Rivals will take readers further into this new Energon Universe, with more familiar faces set to appear as the series continues. Of course, the big surprise in the first issue was the debut of the iconic Transformer Jetfire. Who knows what surprises are in store for Void Rivals #2, but as you will see from ComicBook.com's exclusive first look, we go back in time to see how Darak started his journey through the cosmos before he wound up meeting Solila and Jetfire.

The description for Void Rivals #2 reads, "After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet — by any means necessary."

Robert Kirkman Talks Transformers/G.I. Joe Shared Universe

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to reintroduce this world to a new audience under the Skybound banner," Robert Kirkman said after the release of Void Rivals #1. "I've loved these characters for most of my life and to have the opportunity to add to the already rich tapestry Hasbro has built with the all-new Void Rivals is an unbelievable opportunity. If you look at everything done with Transformers and G.I. Joe, you can see the inkling of a vast universe with tremendous potential for crossovers and interaction that will enhance the fan experience while staying true to the individual identities of both concepts. I look forward to exploring that potential for years to come."

"When we first discussed plan for the surprise reveal in Void Rivals #1, I never expected it would be a secret we could keep for over a year," continued Michael Kelly, Hasbro's VP of Global Publishing. "Now that it is finally here, we are all excited to finally be able to talk about all the amazing stories to come from our great new partners at Skybound."

Void Rivals #2 features a main cover by Lorenzo De Felici, with variant covers by Nick Robles, Mindy Lee, Karen S. Darboe, and Tula Lotay. The exclusive first look can be found below, and the issue goes on sale July 19th.