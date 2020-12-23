New Firefly Series Set 20 Years After Original Series Is Coming From Boom Entertainment

✖

It's been confirmed that a new Firefly series from Boom Entertainment, Firefly: A Brand New Verse, will be set 20 years after the events of Joss Whedon's original Firefly TV series, and its Serenity movie tie-in. The series will follow Zoe Alleyne Washburne (Gina Torres) and Hoban Washburne's (Alan Tudyk) daughter, who has become the new captain of the Serenity, with a new crew serving under her. Firefly: A Brand New Verse is being written by Josh Lee Gordon, with artwork by Fabiana Mascolo, and cover art by Qustina Khalidah. It is set to hit stores on March 10, 2021.

You can get the full solicitation for Firefly: A Brand New Verse #1, below - along with the main cover art and some cool variants:

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Set 20 years after the events of Firefly, Serenity soars the 'Verse once again with a new captain – Emma, the daughter of Wash and Zo ! The old crew of Serenity has gone their own way and now Emma is working to prove herself to Zo , alongside a new crew of castaways and misfits just trying to stay afloat. But when Serenity takes a job from a familiar face, they discover that their new, living, breathing cargo is far more than they bargained for…and might bring them into conflict with Alliance once again! Josh Lee Gordon (Firefly: Bad Company) and Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen) begin a new era for Joss Whedon's Firefly with First Appearances of an all new cast, new adventures and shocking new surprises!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $4.99

The story of the Washburnes came to a tragic end in the Serenity movie, as Hoban (or "Wash") was violently killed by being impaled by a Reaver ship. The Serenity crew made a memorial for Wash on Mr. Universe's moon, and it seemed that his plans for love and life with Zoe got cut tragically short. However, the 2010 Firefly in-canon comic one-shot Firefly: Float Out dealt with the aftermath of Wash's death, and dropped the final-page reveal that Zoe was indeed pregnant. Admittedly, a lot of fans thought that Firefly would pick up on that thread a lot sooner - but hey, here we are at long last.

Brand New Verse looks like it will be able to pull the embers of Firefly nostalgia together with a new-age perspective, and possibly deliver a fun next-step for the saga. We'll find out in March 2021.