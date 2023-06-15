G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Comic Returning With Larry Hama Back for Issue #301

Classic comic series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, one of the longest running non-superhero comics ever, is set to return this November. Fresh off the announcement yesterday that the GI Joe comics license is now set up at Robert Kirkman's Skybound, where it will crossover with Transformers in addition to having its own titles, the brand is going back to its roots. Fan-favorite writer Larry Hama will return to pen the series, kicking off with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 in November. Nightwing artist Chris Mooneyham will pencil the series which will feature covers by none other than Andy Kubert!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 will be published on November 14, 2023, joining titles like Transformers #1, Duke #1, and Cobra Commander #1 which will also be published later this year by Skybound. A description for the new issue reads: "A new era for G.I. Joe begins in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 with this jumping on point for new readers as your favorite characters – Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Serpentor and more – are back for new battles, new friends, new enemies and...THE RETURN OF THE ORIGINAL SNAKE-EYES!"

"I am delighted to be continuing the saga of G.I. Joe with the good folks at Skybound and totally amped to be taking the G.I. Joe team to issue #301 and beyond," said Larry Hama. "Little did I know back in 1982 that I would be associated with the Real American Hero for over 40 years. My thanks to the whole crew at Skybound for allowing me to continue to chronicle the exploits of characters who have become like a family to me."

(Photo: Skybound)

"I'm very excited to be working on such an enduring property with original writer and comics legend Larry Hama, not to mention being able to do it at Skybound," said Chris Mooneyham. "I think Skybound is going to be able to offer G.I. Joe storytelling opportunities like never before, and I'm honored to be part of it. Yo Joe!"

"Early on in my career, I was asked to draw a few G.I. Joe covers for Marvel Comics," said Andy Kubert. "Having had the toys when I was a kid, I thought 'Great! This is going to be a blast!' and it was. Fast forward all these years later and here I am getting to play with G.I. Joe again and still having a blast!"

"One of the main goals of Skybound with these Hasbro properties is preserving and honoring the legacies already established with Transformers and G.I.Joe. While we're creating something new with the Energon Universe, we're also going to be devoting equal resources to paying respect to the glorious stories that came before and made these brands what they are today," added Robert Kirkman, who is overseeing the new line of comics. "I don't want to live in a world where Larry Hama isn't continuing his unparalleled run on G.I.Joe: A Real American Hero, and thanks to Skybound, I won't have to!"

In addition to, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301, Skybound is also set to publish G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #1 Larry Hama Cut, a reprint of the iconic first issue from Hama's original run on the series from when it started at Marvel. The issue will include "unaltered scripting in a key moment that was changed in limited instances for the final printed edition."